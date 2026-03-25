Dodgers Lineup on Opening Day Should Include Unexpected Twist

All that's left for the Los Angeles Dodgers before the start of the 2026 season is officially submitting their Opening Day roster.

The final position player battle was settled with Hyeseong Kim getting optioned and Alex Freeland earning the spot as the left-handed hitting option for the platoon at second base.

Given that the Arizona Diamondbacks are starting Zac Gallen in their season opener, it stands to reason Freeland will be in the Dodgers lineup at second base. However, the Dodgers should consider a wrinkle to their platoon plan.

Let Miguel Rojas start on Opening Day

Given that Miguel Rojas is entering the final season of his career, it would be fitting for the veteran to start at second base. Especially when also taking into account how Rojas endeared himself to the fanbase with his home run in Game 7 of the World Series.

Being part of the lineup introductions will make for a tremendous moment between Rojas and the expected capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium.

That of course would amount to the Dodgers bypassing their platoon approach, but the reality is that's something they can withstand for a game. Moreover, it isn't as though making such an adjustment in their plans is solely a ceremonial gesture.

Rojas performed well throughout Spring Training and that included reverse splits.

In 31 at-bats against right-handed pitching, he hit .387/.406/.484 with one home run, three RBI and six walks. Rojas has enjoyed more success against lefties throughout his MLB career, but the difference is relatively marginal.

Again, it isn't anything the Dodgers wouldn't be able to withstand. Rojas has been open about his appreciation for the organization, and starting for the Dodgers on Opening Day of his final season is a memory that would last a lifetime.

After Rojas retires he plans to take on a role in the Dodgers front office, during which he will explore what is the best fit.

Suggested Dodgers lineup order vs. Diamondbacks

The expected Dodgers lineup on Thursday otherwise is largely set. Manager Dave Roberts decided on batting Kyle Tucker second, which moved Mookie Betts down to third and Freddie Freeman into the cleanup spot.

But when the Dodgers are facing a left-handed pitcher early in the season, Roberts indicated Freeman will likely be moved to hitting fifth in the lineup. Such was the case in the opener of the exhibition Freeway Series on Monday night.