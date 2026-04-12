Dodgers Lineup vs Rangers: Teoscar Hernandez Out, Will Smith Sitting

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Texas Rangers on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series.

The Dodgers won Friday's series opener behind a three-home run game from Max Muncy, including a walk-off blast. They won Saturday's game, 6-3, behind home runs from Shohei Ohtani and Teoscar Hernández, as well as three shutdown innings from the bullpen.

On Sunday, the Dodgers are looking to get their third sweep of the 2026 season.

Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his third start of the 2026 season.

Sasaki allowed one run across four innings in his season debut against the Cleveland Guardians. He was then roughed up by the Washington Nationals, allowing six runs over five innings of work.

Manager Dave Roberts has said he wants to see Sasaki go deeper into games. He'll look to do that against the 7-7 Rangers on Sunday.

Opposite Sasaki will be the ace of the Rangers in right-hander Jacob deGrom.

The former Cy Young award winner allowed three runs over 4.2 innings in his 2026 debut against the Baltimore Orioles. He was better in his latest start against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one run over five innings. He's walked just one batter this year while striking out 13.

In his career at Dodger Stadium, deGrom has made four starts, accruing a 3.75 ERA over 24 innings of work.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Alex Freeland, 2B Dalton Rushing, C Alex Call, LF Hyeseong Kim, SS

Teoscar Hernández and Will Smith are getting days off, with Call starting in left field and Rushing starting behind the plate.

Freeland has been moved up to the No. 6 hole, while Kim is getting another start at shortstop with Miguel Rojas on the bench.

Pages has been moved up to the No. 3 spot in the lineup with Smith sitting.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rangers on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on Sunday, April 12 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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