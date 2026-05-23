Dodgers Lineup vs Brewers: Max Muncy and Hyeseong Kim Out

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to even their series with the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Dodgers dropped Friday's series opener, 5-1, in a game they never had a chance of winning.

The Brewers scored four runs in the first inning, and the Dodgers offense couldn't get anything going in the loss.

The Dodgers have now lost nine straight regular season games against the Brewers. They did, of course, sweep Milwaukee in last year's National League Championship Series, though.

Dodgers vs Brewers Pitching Matchup on Saturday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season.

Sasaki is coming off the best start of his MLB career against the Los Angeles Angels, pitching a career-high seven innings while allowing one hit and zero walks with eight strikeouts.

On the year, Sasaki has a 5.09 ERA with 39 strikeouts to 16 walks over 40.2 innings. He's allowed three or fewer runs in five of his last six starts.

Opposite Sasaki will be Brewers left-hander Robert Gasser, who's making just his second start of the season.

Gasser, who opened the season in Triple-A, pitched four innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with three strikeouts. He also hit three batters.

Gasser had a 2.57 ERA across five big league starts in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery. He then had a 3.08 ERA across 5.2 big league innings last year after returning.

He made one appearance in last year's NLCS against the Dodgers, giving up a hit with an intentional walk and a hit by pitch over 0.2 innings without allowing a run.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Mookie Betts, SS Freddie Freeman, 1B Andy Pages, CF Will Smith, C Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Miguel Rojas, 2B Santiago Espinal, 3B

Max Muncy is out of the Dodgers lineup after getting hit by a pitch on the wrist Friday night. Muncy is expected to miss the rest of the series, with the team tentatively hoping he returns early next week.

Hyeseong Kim is also out of the lineup with a lefty on the mound, while Rojas is getting the start at second base. Espinal is replacing Muncy at third base, and could get another opportunity to start on Sunday.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Brewers on Saturday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, May 23 is 4:15 p.m. PT/7:15 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on FOX.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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