Dodgers Lineup vs Rockies: Kyle Tucker Out, Alex Freeland Starting Over Hyeseong Kim

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night and head into Thursday's off day feeling good.

The Dodgers came from behind to take Monday's series opener, 5-3. Then, they dominated the Rockies on Tuesday night, scoring 15 runs in a blowout victory.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers will give the ball to Cy Young candidate Shohei Ohtani, who was hit by a pitch on the hand on Tuesday night and exited the game in the fifth inning for precautionary reasons.

Before Tuesday's game, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani was going to hit and pitch for the second consecutive week. After the game in which Ohtani was hit on the hand, Roberts said he was "undecided."

Ohtani is now confirmed to be in the lineup and on the mound.

Dodgers Place Kiké Hernandez on Injured List, Recall Alex Freeland

The Dodgers officially placed utility man Kiké Hernández on the injured list ahead of Wednesday's game. Infielder Alex Freeland was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot.

Hernández's MRI results showed a "significant tear" that will sideline him for the foreseeable future.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Will Smith, C Alex Call, RF Alex Freeland, 2B

Call is in the lineup with outifelder Kyle Tucker out.

Freeland is getting the start at second base over Kim, which manager Dave Roberts said will be the case moving forward.

Roberts said Freeland has earned "more runway," while Kim has struggled over the last few weeks.

The Dodgers were reportedly planning on optioning Kim for Freeland before the injury to Hernández.

Dodgers vs Rockies Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Ohtani is taking the mound for his ninth start of the season.

The right-handed pitcher has been practically untouchable this season, allowing just four earned runs over 49 innings for a 0.73 ERA. He's added 54 strikeouts to 13 walks while opponents are hitting just .163 against him.

Ohtani hit and pitch last week against the San Diego Padres for the first time in a month. He led off the game with a home run and then fired five shutout innings, even though he didn't have his best stuff.

He'll look for a similar performance on Wednesday night.

Opposite Ohtani will be Rockies right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, setting up an all-Japanese pitching matchup.

Sugano is in the midst of an impressive first year with the Rockies (considering he plays half his games at Coors Field), sporting a 3.86 ERA over 53.2 innings of work.

Sugano faced the Dodgers last month in Colorado, allowing five runs on nine hits over four innings of work.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rockies on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, May 27 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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