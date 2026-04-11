Dodgers’ Max Muncy Makes First of Its Kind MLB History in Win Over Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to grab the first game of the team's series against the Texas Rangers on Friday behind a three-home run performance from third baseman Max Muncy.

The entire game was back-and-forth, with the Rangers jumping out to a 3-1 lead early on.

But Muncy and the rest of the lineup kept chipping away, with the Dodgers eventually taking the lead in the late innings of the game.

Los Angeles held a three-run lead heading into the top of the ninth inning, only for the Rangers to come back to tie the game in closer Edwin Diaz's first blown save of the year.

Muncy then ended the game on a walk-off home run, giving him his third of the night. His performance was special, and he made some MLB history in the process.

DON'T MESS WITH MAX, TEXAS. pic.twitter.com/h3YbuqkRyC — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 11, 2026

The Dodgers third baseman became the first player in MLB history to record a game with five runs, four hits and three home runs, with one of them being a walk-off. Muncy had three solo home runs, going 4-for-5 in the game.

Max Muncy of the @Dodgers is the first player in MLB history to have a game with:



5+ runs

4+ hits

3+ HR

walkoff HR pic.twitter.com/OijEuhMXWw — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 11, 2026

In addition to Muncy making MLB history, the veteran climbed up the Dodgers' all-time home run leaderboard. His 213 home runs now have him sitting in sole possession of No. 6 all-time in franchise history, passing Steve Garvey in the process.

Muncy is currently the longest-tenured Dodger on the roster, and this was the second three-home run game of his career. The veteran just continues to add to his legacy, and he remains a crucial piece to the success of the Dodgers on the field.

"It's just special," Muncy said. "Any time you hit a home run in a big league game is special, let alone three. … I still think about the first time I did it, so it's just a special night, and to get the win on top of it was great."

Prior to his explosive home run outing, Muncy had been struggling a little bit at the plate. Muncy was only hitting .216, going 8-for-37 with one home run and one run batted in.

But the veteran changed up his workout routine over the offseason, emphasizing his physique, and it has seemed to help him. Muncy has seen long home run droughts before in his career — including to start last season — but he has never let the issues get him down.

Los Angeles fully believes in the infielder, and he has repaid them with his on-field performance throughout his tenure with the team. Muncy may not always put up the best numbers during the regular season, but he remains a true power threat, and he has come through in the clutch many times for Los Angeles over the years.

Even last season in Game 7 of the World Series, it was Muncy's home run that helped start the comeback. Muncy has carved a nice career for himself with the Dodgers, and if Los Angeles is going to three-peat this year, the veteran will be a big part of it all.

Max Muncy is making Game 7 real interesting 😮 https://t.co/vdt78rF3de pic.twitter.com/8UAOmVeXkv — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

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