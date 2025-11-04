Dodgers' Michael Conforto Receives Major Contract Prediction Ahead of Free Agency
Michael Conforto's contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers is up following the end of the 2025 World Series, and NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot has a bold prediction for how he will fare during the offseason.
Pouliot believes Conforto could land a one-year, $5 million contract in the winter despite his poor performance with the Dodgers in 2025. The writer added while he may not draw attention from contenders next season, he could bounce back with some solid numbers.
More news: Clayton Kershaw Didn't Realize Dodgers Won World Series in 11th Inning
"The Dodgers looked at Conforto’s exit velocity numbers from his final year with the Giants and decided it was worth paying him $17 million last season," Pouliot wrote. "It turned out to be one of their worst calls of the decade, but as ineffective as Conforto was in hitting .199/.305/.333 and playing subpar defense in left field, his exit velocity numbers remained solid; Statcast gave him an xBA of .246 and an xSLG of .428. He probably won’t draw much interest from contenders this time around, but he could bounce back."
More news: Dodgers Made Insane MLB History in World Series Win Over Blue Jays
Conforto posted a .637 OPS through 138 games with the Dodgers, batting below league average for the first time since his 2016 campaign with the New York Mets, where he posted a 95 OPS+. The outfielder recorded career lows in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage, and had his highest strikeout percentage since 2018.
Despite his struggles at the plate, Conforto showed some improvement towards the end of the season, batting .273 in July and .246 in September. The outfielder didn't appear in the postseason for the Dodgers, however still has a World Series ring following his larger role in the Dodgers' regular season campaign.
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Has 3-Word Response to World Series Parade Atmosphere
The Dodgers are unlikely to bring Conforto back for 2026 following his disappointing season, and will likely pursue some of free agency's bigger options during the winter to further bolster their lineup. They will look to improve upon a few key pieces in their lineup while they push for a third consecutive World Series title — a feat which hasn't been accomplished since the New York Yankees won three championships from 1998-2001.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.