Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Has Hilarious Message About Owning Shohei Ohtani
As he enters the next chapter of life after an illustrious 18-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, now-retired pitcher Clayton Kershaw leaves the team with bragging rights over a fellow superstar.
On the Dan Patrick Show, Kershaw revealed that starting pitcher/designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has never recorded a hit against the three-time Cy Young winner.
More news: MLB Analyst Says Dodgers Aren't Dynasty Since Blue Jays Choked in World Series
"Check the numbers, Dan. Check the numbers," Kershaw joked. "I never gave up a hit to Shohei, and I will have that for the rest of my life."
Ohtani is 0-for-11 with four strikeouts and zero walks in his career against Kershaw.
More news: Dodgers Bring Back Veteran Infielder on $10 Million Club Option
"I haven't told him yet. I didn't know how he would take it," Kershaw said. "Feels great. I'll take that all day."
Given the fact that Ohtani is about to win his second straight NL MVP and his third overall including his AL MVP win with the Angels, Kershaw's feat is an impressive one. The 37-year-old said that, while he never gave a competitive advantage to other teams, other members of the Dodgers' pitching staff would ask him for advice in facing a hitter like Ohtani.
"Guys asked me on our team. Obviously I would never say anything to anybody else," Kershaw said. "But I think you can't throw middle speed pitches. And unfortunately now that's all I throw is middle speed pitches, so I don't know if I would have done very well now. The slider, changeup, mid 80s, upper 80s, I don't care how good it is, I don't feel confident throwing that stuff. You gotta throw really hard or throw soft, like a curveball."
As a fellow pitcher himself, Ohtani has expressed how valuable his time spent with Kershaw was to his development as one of the league's top arms.
"I really learn a lot (from him)," Ohtani said of Kershaw, "especially on the days that he starts."
Kershaw's time with his teammates has now drawn to a close. While the future Hall of Famer has alluded to perhaps taking on a coaching role eventually, for now he will step away from the game.
"I really started to feel it more. I was able to pitch okay, you know, and I had a decent season which I'm super thankful for and I was healthy for it," Kershaw said. "It just felt like it was the right time. This was not going to work for that much longer."
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.