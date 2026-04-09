Dodgers vs Rangers: Series Preview, Key Injuries, Bold Predictions for Games April 10-12

After a six-game road trip, the Los Angeles Dodgers are returning home to take on the Texas Rangers.

Los Angeles seemed to find its offensive rhythm on the road, with the bats fully waking up over the stretch against the Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers swept the Nationals before taking two of three games in the World Series rematch with Toronto. The performance from the Dodgers was impressive, especially considering that star shortstop Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list after exiting the second game against Washington.

Now going up against the Rangers, Los Angeles will try to keep the winning ways going in front of the Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium faithful. Entering the series, the Dodgers hold a record of 9-3, sitting in first place in the National League West.

Updated NL West standings after Wednesday's games:



1. Dodgers (9-3)

T2. Rockies (6-6)

T2. Diamondbacks (6-6)

T2. Padres (6-6)

5. Giants (5-8)



What stands out to you? pic.twitter.com/gLO2NaN9XQ — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) April 8, 2026

As for Texas, they come in with a record of 7-5 overall, and they are coming off a sweep of the Seattle Mariners. The Rangers currently hold the first-place spot in the American League West division entering the matchup with Los Angeles.

Dodgers vs Blue Jays Pitching Probables

Friday, April 10: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs RHP Kumar Rocker

Saturday, April 11: RHP Emmet Sheehan vs RHP Jack Leiter

Sunday, April 12: RHP Roki Sasaki vs RHP Jacob deGrom

Entering the series, the Rangers seem to have the advantage in the pitching matchups, especially with deGrom taking the mound in the finale. But in the first game, Los Angeles should feel confident with Glasnow having the ball. So far, Glasnow has posted an ERA of 3.00 in his first starts of the new year.

On Saturday, Sheehan gets the chance to pitch, and his results so far have been less than desirable. Sheehan has posted an ERA of 8.00 over two starts, so Los Angeles will be looking for a better outing from him.

Finally, on Sunday, Los Angeles has the tough task of facing deGrom, who remains one of the better pitchers in baseball. Sasaki will go against him, and the Dodgers have seen a real up-and-down performance from the young right-hander thus far.

Friday's night game will start at 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET, while Saturday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT/9:10 p.m. ET. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET.

Key Injuries

As mentioned, Betts will be missing this series as he deals with an oblique injury. Betts is expected to be out for at least the rest of April, with the Dodgers hoping he can return sooner rather than later.

Los Angeles also remains without starting pitcher Blake Snell and utility men Tommy Edman and Kiké Hernández. The Dodgers have seen others step up in their absence, which could bode well for them down the line of the season.

This includes starter Justin Wrobleski and infielders Alex Freeland and Hyeseong Kim.

For the Rangers, the big injury is to third baseman Josh Jung, who was out of the team's lineup in the final game against the Mariners. Jung remains day-to-day with an undisclosed issue.

Bold Predictions

The Dodgers' bats enter this series playing well, even without Betts in the lineup. But the Rangers starters have been pretty good so far this season, and it could cause some issues for Los Angeles.

Texas will take the first game of the series, even with Glasnow on the mound. But the Dodgers respond to take the final two games, including a walk-off win in the finale.

Kyle Tucker will hit two home runs in this series, including a go-ahead one on Saturday. Additionally, Sasaki has a better start than last time out, holding the Rangers to just two runs over five innings.

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