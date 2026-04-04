Dodgers' Mookie Betts Will Miss Time, Undergoing MRI on Back

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an injury update on Mookie Betts, who was forced to exit Saturday's game with right lower back pain.

Roberts said Betts' injury is "more moderate than significant," but that he will miss at least the next couple days. He's going for more testing on his back, and will undergo an MRI on Saturday night.

Dave Roberts said Mookie Betts is going for testing on his back. MRI tonight



Called it “more moderate than significant” but ruled him out for at least the next couple days — Jack Harris (@ByJackHarris) April 4, 2026

Betts was removed from Saturday's game in the bottom of the first after one plate appearance in the top half of the inning.

Betts drew a walk and later scored from first base on a double from Freddie Freeman. He was seen gingerly walking back to the dugout after scoring, and was quickly removed from the game for Miguel Rojas.

Rojas ended up going 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly in the contest, a 10-5 Dodgers win.

The Dodgers announced that Mookie Betts left Saturday's game in the first inning with right lower back pain.



He drew a walk and scored on a Freddie Freeman two-run double in the first inning but was seen slowly walking back to the dugout:pic.twitter.com/z10csRvMsh — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) April 4, 2026

Roberts said Betts' back tightened up on him while he was running the bases.

Betts got off to a slow start this season but had his first multi-hit game of the year on Friday, going 2-for-6 with a two-run home run. On the year, he's hitting .179 (5-for-28) with two home runs, seven runs batted in and an OPS of .710.

The Dodgers offense was quiet to start the season, totaling 23 runs through the team's first six games.

The Dodgers have matched that total in their two games in Washington, scoring 13 on Friday and 10 on Saturday in two dominant offensive displays.

Could Mookie Betts Go on Injured List?

For now, the Dodgers will wait to see the results of Betts' MRI before making any decision. However, it's possible Betts does end up going on the injured list in the next couple days.

In the meantime, Rojas and Alex Freeland will take over at shortstop, allowing both to get playing time with one manning the second base position.

However, if the Dodgers end up needing a replacement for Betts, Hyeseong Kim appears to be the most likely option.

Kim has been playing well in Triple-A Oklahoma City early this season, hitting .346 with an OPS of .822 through the first six games. He can play both shortstop and second base, giving the Dodgers plenty of flexibility.

The Dodgers will likely have Kim (or someone else) join the team on the taxi squad. The results of the MRI could determine whether or not they are activated.

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