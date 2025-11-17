Dodgers Named Best Fit for Yankees' 34-Homer Slugger in Free Agency

There's a definite need for the Los Angeles Dodgers when it comes to upgrading their outfield depth.

With Michael Conforto not projected to return, a spot has essentially opened in the outfield. Tommy Edman's more natural position is in the middle infield at second base, and the host of elite outfield prospects (Mike Sirota, Josue De Paula, Zyhir Hope, Eduardo Quintero) still could be a ways away from being viable options.

The Dodgers are projected to canvas both the free agent market as well as the trade market in search of an upgrade. Kyle Tucker (free agency), Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan (trade market), and Cody Bellinger (free agency) have been associated with the ballclub. The same can be said for Boston Red Sox outfielders Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu.

An alternative name to dive into is New York Yankees free agent outfielder Trent Grisham.

Grisham is coming off a career year where he clubbed 34 homers to go along with 74 runs batted in and an .811 OPS (all career highs). Just turning 29 years of age, there's a world where he bypasses a one-year qualifying offer from the Yankees in order to cash in on a multi-year deal.

There are some pros and cons to potentially signing Grisham — who's been reportedly linked to the Dodgers as a possible fit.

Grisham was elite in barrelling the ball up this past year. He ranked in the 99th percentile in chase rate, and was among the league leaders in walk percentage. On the flip side, Grisham's defensive metrics were poor. He ranked in the 32nd percentile in sprint speed and range, and the 27th percentile in arm value.

This past year was somewhat of an outlier for Grisham from a production standpoint. Teams may be leery in giving him a big deal given the lack of a track record. Grisham had never hit more than 17 homers in a single season prior to this one. He's also a career .218 hitter.

At the same time, if the Dodgers believe in his ability to slug coupled with the patience at the plate, Grisham would appear to be somewhat of a fit on a shorter-term deal.

