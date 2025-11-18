Former MLB Star Predicts Dodgers Won’t Win World Series in 2026

Heading into 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers are aiming to be the first ballclub to three-peat with back-to-back-to-back World Series titles since 1998-2000 when the New York Yankees last accomplished the immense feat.

Aside from the Yankees, the Athletics (1972-74) are the only other franchise to have ever achieved a three-peat.

The star-studded roster figures to go through some overhauling in the offseason to better position the team for another lengthy run.

While many believe the Dodgers will be right in the thick of it next season, one ex-MLB player/current pundit doesn't think Los Angeles has what it takes to join the Yankees and Athletics in the prestigious three-peat club.

"I think somebody will figure out a way to take them out."@AJPierzynski12 doesn't think the Dodgers can pull off a three-peat. pic.twitter.com/SaGvNpx5vb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) November 17, 2025

AJ Pierzynski was a highly productive player during his 19-year career. The multi-time All-Star featured at catcher for seven different ballclubs. He's since transitioned to the world of media as both a broadcaster and an analyst.

Appearing on Foul Territory, Pierzynski was asked whether he thinks the Dodgers could repeat yet again as World Series champions.

"I think they won't. I think their starting pitching is going to be beat up. They have to find some bullpen help. They're a year older on the position players side. I don't think they're going to win three in a row. They maybe shouldn't have won two in a row. The [Toronto] Blue Jays [kind of] had them. They made some critical errors that the Dodgers don't do. I think with another year, another long postseason run ... I think they'll make the playoffs of course, but I think somebody will figure out a way to take them out."

There's some credibility behind what Pierzynski is saying. He was one of the better catchers of his generation. The reality also states that only one team has accomplished this goal in the last 25 years — and only two have done it since the 70s.

Having said that, this is a special group of players. It's a nice mix of star-studded veterans who have a world of experience, a veteran manager with real chops for the job, a host of elite role players, a handful of fantastic talents about to dip into their respective primes, and also the best player in baseball currently — and perhaps in the history of the game.

While odds might not be in the Dodgers' favor, they shouldn't be counted out in the slightest given the talent on the team, and the commitment to winning by the ownership group.

