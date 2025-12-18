Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Deal Sets Record, Cody Bellinger Update, More

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz secured a record-breaking deal for relievers after signing a three-year, $69 million contract with the reigning champions.

He is earning $23 million per season, the highest average annual value for a reliever in MLB history. He is also receiving a $9 million signing bonus, while deferring $4.5 million each season.

Diaz will serve as the closer for Los Angeles next season, with Tanner Scott taking the role of the set-up man. The Dodgers hope this 1-2 combo will resolve their bullpen issues.

In other news, former Dodger Cody Bellinger has once again been linked to his former team, fueling rumors of a possible reunion. The Dodgers desperately need outfield help, and as one of the better all-around outfielders, Bellinger offers exactly what they need to chase a third straight title.

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Dave Roberts has invited Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton to throw out the first pitch at a Dodgers game next season.



The Brewers un-invited Haliburton in 2024 from throwing the first pitch in Milwaukee after he beat the Bucks in the playoffs 🤣



🎥: Good Sports pic.twitter.com/RPTg7MttsE — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 17, 2025

Dodgers May MISS OUT on This Big Free Agent Target, Tarik Skubal Update, Top 10 OF Targets! https://t.co/aHk8JZK068 — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 17, 2025

Mookie Betts explains to Adin Ross why he can’t play basketball while he’s under contract with the Dodgers 😅

pic.twitter.com/7WBtdBCzFV — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) December 18, 2025

