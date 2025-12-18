Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Deal Sets Record, Cody Bellinger Update, More
In this story:
Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz secured a record-breaking deal for relievers after signing a three-year, $69 million contract with the reigning champions.
He is earning $23 million per season, the highest average annual value for a reliever in MLB history. He is also receiving a $9 million signing bonus, while deferring $4.5 million each season.
Diaz will serve as the closer for Los Angeles next season, with Tanner Scott taking the role of the set-up man. The Dodgers hope this 1-2 combo will resolve their bullpen issues.
In other news, former Dodger Cody Bellinger has once again been linked to his former team, fueling rumors of a possible reunion. The Dodgers desperately need outfield help, and as one of the better all-around outfielders, Bellinger offers exactly what they need to chase a third straight title.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.