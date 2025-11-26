Dodgers Notes: LA Loses Free Agent to Mets, Japanese Star Spurns Dodgers, Bo Bichette Link

The Los Angeles Dodgers saw a minor league free agent join a National League squad, as outfielder Jose Ramos joined the New York Mets this week.

Ramos, 24, will look to make his MLB debut with the Mets after finishing the 2025 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.

In other news, a top Japanese free agent made it known he didn't want to join the Dodgers this offseason. Tatsuya Imai not only said he didn't want to sign with LA, but added he looking forward to taking them down.

Finally, the Dodgers have been linked to Bo Bichette as a potential blockbuster free agent signing. Bichette would fill the team's need for an upgrade at second base, but wouldn't come cheap.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

