Dodgers Named Most Desperate Team to Upgrade One Key Position

The Los Angeles Dodgers had another successful season in 2025 — finishing first in the National League West and securing their second consecutive World Series title — but could still look to improve their roster this offseason.

MLB.com's Brian Murphy listed the Dodgers as one of the teams most in need of an outfielder this offseason, specifically in left field. The Dodgers wheeled out Michael Conforto for a majority of the 2025 season, and he failed to produce after the Dodgers gave him a one-year deal last winter.

Conforto batted below the Mendoza line on the season, posting a career-low OPS of .637. He is now a free agent, and the Dodgers will look to bring in a serviceable player to improve upon their disastrous outfield situation last season.

More news: Dodgers Star Learns New Skill Immediately After World Series





"What do you get the team that, for two years running, already has what every team wants?" Murphy wrote."How about a left fielder? Or a right fielder after shifting your current right fielder over to left? Regardless, the Dodgers should feel fairly comfortable with Teoscar Hernández and Andy Pages occupying two of the three spots on the grass in 2026 as they vie for a three-peat. But with those two most frequently manning right and center, respectively, Dodgers left fielders combined for a .229/.317/.385 slash line with 47 extra-base hits, tied for 20th in the Majors. Michael Conforto, who batted .202 with a .649 OPS across 471 plate appearances as a left fielder, was the biggest culprit.

"It's no surprise that the Dodgers are trying to shore up one of the few glaring weak spots on their roster. They are reportedly interested in this year's top free agent, Kyle Tucker, or they could reunite with Cody Bellinger. Either player would slot comfortably into right field, shifting Hernández's big bat and subpar defense over to left and improving what is already a formidable collection of talent."

More news: Recently-Cut Dodgers Pitcher Drawing Interest From NL Powerhouse





Both Bellinger and Tucker are elite bats, and can also handle themselves well on the grass. Bellinger, once again a free agent, has been fantastic since leaving the Dodgers after the 2022 season, and hit 29 home runs while recording 98 RBIs in 2025. Tucker has been similarly dominant, hitting 22 homers and plating 73 runs last season despite battling injury.

Both players would be a huge upgrade for LA, and the Dodgers should do everything in their power to bring in one of baseball's elites for their vacancy in left.

If not, they can get creative on the trade market, or sign a free agent from the next tier of players (although there aren't many options).

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.