Dodgers Utility Man Updates Recovery From Offseason Surgery

LOS ANGELES — Several members of the Los Angeles Dodgers paid a physical toll en route to helping the team win a second consecutive World Series.

Kiké Hernández and Tommy Edman underwent respective surgeries earlier this offseason, and Blake Snell recently revealed he dealt with more left shoulder discomfort during the World Series.

Edman's surgery was to repair a ligament in his right ankle and remove bone spurs. He'd dealt with recurring ankle trouble since spraining it while on a rehab assignment in 2024. Edman is encouraged by his recovery thus far but is going to err on the side of caution in Spring Training.

"I guess I am taking it somewhat slow just because I need to be patient to make sure once I get back to playing, I don't have any issues again," Edman said at DodgerFest. "I think just with the ankle, it tends to be a slower recovery because of various reasons.

"Not much blood flow there, need to get back to having full range to do acceleration and all the stuff you do on a baseball field. But that's a really hard thing for us as baseball players, is to be patient and take our time. But I've been really encouraged with how everything has felt so far.

"The really troublesome area last year was the inside, and I haven't had any issues with that during the recovery so far. So that's the main thing we've been watching out for."

Edman no longer is in a walking boot and started baseball activities in late January.

The first full-squad workout of Dodgers Spring Training is scheduled for Tuesday. Their Cactus League opener is Saturday, Feb. 21.

Will Tommy Edman be ready for Opening Day?

The Dodgers historically have exercised patience with players returning from injury or a surgery, and that's going to hold particularly true as they pursue a three-peat this year. As a result, Edman could be among the Dodgers not ready for Opening Day of the 2026 season.

"It's a possibility, yeah. I think it all depends on how the progression goes along," he said of being in the lineup on March 26. "I'm not putting that as a hard line in the sand.

"I am doing everything I can to be ready for Opening Day, but if it comes around to that time and my ankle is still 90%, not quite where I need it to be, I'm going to do my best to be patient with it and make sure I'm back to 100% and not deal with it for the rest of the year."

