Spring Training Should Have Dodgers Considering Michael Kopech Reunion

The Los Angeles Dodgers offset an inconsistent bullpen last year by relying heavily on their starting rotation, which was a reversal from how they won the 2024 World Series.

Now they're hoping to piece both groups together and become MLB's first three-peat champion since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.

For all intents and purposes the Dodgers roster for 2026 is largely set after the re-signings of Evan Phillips and Kiké Hernández. Neither player will be ready for Opening Day but figure to be part of the Dodgers' plans come October.

It was a known reality with Phillips as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery that likely will have him sidelined until after the All-Star break.

Brock Stewart is another Dodgers reliever who won't be active at the start of the season due to his ongoing rehab from right shoulder surgery.

Meanwhile, Brusdar Graterol is going to be slow-played in camp in a reversal from initial expectations. Graterol hasn't pitched since the 2024 World Series because of surgery to repair the labrum in his right shoulder. He encountered setbacks while attempting to return last season.

Should the Dodgers re-sign Michael Kopech?

When taking into account the aforementioned health factors and when also considering the inconsistent performance of other right-handed relief pitchers, it can be reasoned the Dodgers are in need of reinforcement.

Edwin Díaz certainly is going to solidify the closer role and the Dodgers are counting on Tanner Scott bouncing back. Both will be trusted in high leverage situations regardless of handedness of opposing batters.

But the Dodgers could also stand to benefit from taking a flier on a reunion with Michael Kopech. He was part of the three-team trade in 2024 that also brought Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, and Kopech went on to have stretches of success.

However, he is coming off a year of not being healthy. Kopech began the 2025 season on the injured list due to a right shoulder impingement and he appeared in just 14 games.

Kopech struggled during his rehab assignment and made eight appearances before going back on the injured list and undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. That kept him out until September, and Kopech allowed a run in three of six appearances in his return.

He finished the season on the injured list and was not added to any Dodgers postseason roster.

There is no denying signing Kopech comes with a question mark. But he has the type of profile and potential Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is willing to roll the dice on.

Particularly if comes in the form of a Minor League contract. That would eliminate any risk for the Dodgers while providing them with a possible fallback option should trouble arise with any of Graterol, Phillips, Stewart or Treinen.

While with the Dodgers in 2024, Kopech finished 4-0 with six saves, a 1.13 ERA, 2.54 FIP and 0.79 WHIP across 24 appearances. He followed that by allowing three runs in nine innings pitched during 10 postseason games. Though, that did include some lack of control as Kopech walked seven batters.

Teams interested in Michael Kopech

The offseason saw a relatively soft market for the 29-year-old, as the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees were the only reported teams with interest. That hasn't changed despite all teams starting Spring Training workouts this past week.

Kopech is turning 30 years old at the end of April.

