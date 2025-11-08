Dodgers Overwhelmingly Predicted to Land Kyle Tucker in Free Agency By Insiders
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fresh off of winning their second World Series in as many years, but they don't have time to rest.
The lineup has several issues to address, and the Dodgers have no time to waste with free agency already open. Several players have been heavily linked to the Dodgers ahead of the offseason, with one name standing out: Kyle Tucker.
More news: Dodgers Infielder Elects Free Agency
Tucker has been one of MLB's best sluggers over the past several years, making the last four All-Star Games and winning a Silver Slugger award. He had a rough season in 2025 as he played through injury, but his numbers were still solid despite his issues.
Tucker hit 22 home runs, notching 73 RBIs over the course of the season. He had an .841 OPS through 136 games.
MLB.com held a poll on where the top free agents from the class would land, and Kyle Tucker is overwhelmingly predicted to head to LA. Half of MLB.com's voters believe the Dodgers are the next step for Tucker, with the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees sitting behind them at 20 percent or lower.
"Half of our voters think the No. 1 free agent in this year’s class will end up on the No. 1 team in the land -- and the vast majority think his time in Chicago will come to an end after one year," the article reads. "Teoscar Hernández has manned right field for the Dodgers for the past couple of seasons, but the reigning World Series champs could easily move him over to left field -- a spot where L.A. didn’t get a whole lot of production last year -- and put Tucker at his natural position."
More news: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Has Hilarious Message About Owning Shohei Ohtani
The Dodgers have a hole in their outfield, which Tucker would easily slot into. They fielded Michael Conforto for a majority of 2026, however didn't quite get the production they wanted out of him offensively nor defensively.
Tucker would be a huge upgrade in both regards, as he is renowned as one of the league's best hitters and still manages a league-average glove in the outfield. If the Dodgers land Tucker, their star-studded lineup will only improve and keep them as a contender in the National League.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.