Dodgers Plan to Start Shohei Ohtani in World Series Game 7: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers are planning to start Shohei Ohtani on the mound to pitch in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman.
This goes against what manager Dave Roberts said after Game 6, noting that he was still undecided on a starter for Saturday.
“Not sure the pitching situation," Roberts said. "But [Tyler] Glas[now] will be available. Everyone will be available.”
Glasnow closed out Game 6, but only did so in three pitches. When asked who the starter would be, Roberts still didn't give an answer, but noted that Game 6's starting pitcher, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, wouldn't be on the mound.
“No, not yet. TBD," Roberts said. “Not Yamamoto.”
When specifically asked if Ohtani would be the starter, Roberts didn't rule it out, but also didn't confirm anything.
“It’s a possibility. We’re not certain but it’s a possibility.”
The Dodgers won the tantalizing Game 3 that went 18 innings, but their offense seemed to fall flat for Games 4 and 5 as the series headed back to Canada. Game 6 was as pivotal as they come for the Dodgers, and they were able to do so behind elite starting pitching, and an offense that reappeared.
Yamamoto delivered six strikeouts across six innings of work, allowing one earned run on five hits. A three-run third inning was all the Dodgers needed as Will Smith would knock in an RBI, and Mookie Betts would drive in a pair of runs later that same inning.
The game ended thanks to an incredible play from utility star Kiké Hernández, catching a fly out to record the second of the inning, and firing a ball back to Miguel Rojas at second base to secure the third and final out.
