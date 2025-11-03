Dodgers Predicted to Compete With Yankees for Top Free Agent
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believes the Los Angeles Dodgers will compete with the New York Yankees for the signature of 25-year-old Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami in the offseason.
Murakami, a third baseman, will come to MLB for the 2026 season, and is a highly coveted free agent given his track record overseas. Through his eight seasons in NPB, he has played 1003 games and hit 265 home runs.
The Dodgers could look to improve at third base this offseason, as Max Muncy will turn 36 in 2026 should the Dodgers choose to opt into the final season of his contract for $10 million next season, and don't have many serviceable options behind the veteran.
Muncy spent a majority of the back half of 2025 on the injured list, leaving the Dodgers shorthanded in the infield after the All-Star break due to a number of other injuries in their infield. The Dodgers could make a move on Murakami if they want to avoid a similar situation in 2026.
The Yankees also have a need at third base, as Ryan McMahon — who they acquired at the trade deadline to temporarily fill the hole — will test free agency as well. McMahon played the largest share of the Yankees' games at third base; however, they had eight different players feature at the position last season.
"Murakami has what one scout called 'legit power,' belting 246 home runs over eight seasons, including a 56-homer campaign in 2022 that broke Sadaharu Oh’s 58-year-old record for homers by a Japanese-born player," wrote Feinsand. "Murakami is expected to be posted by the Yakult Swallows this winter, becoming the first pure power hitter since Hideki Matsui to make the jump from NPB to the Majors."
The Dodgers, having just won the World Series through a strong performance from former international free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto, are a clear landing spot for Murakami, and have shown in the past they're willing to spend high to bring in MLB-ready players from overseas.
Murakami would be a huge upgrade ffor the Dodgers, and would be a great start to their attempt to defend their World Series title once again next season.
