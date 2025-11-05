Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Compared to Yankees' Hall of Fame Pitcher, Mets Slugger
Now that Shohei Ohtani's legendary 2025 season has come to an end, it's time to take a beat and digest what we saw the game's only two-way player accomplish over the past seven months.
In Game 3 of the World Series alone, Ohtani set record after record, including reaching base nine times in a postseason game and drawing the most intentional walks in a World Series game with four.
In the NLCS, Ohtani pitched six shutout innings and hit three home runs in what is considered one of the great performances in sports history.
There are simply too many iconic moments to count with Ohtani, and many will be forgotten because the 31-year-old keeps coming up with new ways to do what has never been done before.
It's difficult to compare Ohtani to any one player given the dominance that he's displayed as both a starting pitcher and a hitter. Even Babe Ruth became primarily a hitter after a dominant start to his career as a pitcher.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that any comparison of Ohtani requires at least two players on the other side.
As a hitter, Heyman compared Ohtani to the only player with a more lucrative contract: Juan Soto.
"Aaron Judge first comes to mind for the otherworldy power. But fairly, Judge’s 172 OPS-plus puts him somewhat ahead," Heyman wrote. "As a career hitter, Juan Soto is tied with Ohtani with a 160 OPS-plus and ahead of Stan Musial (159), Hank Aaron (155), Willie Mays (155) and Joe DiMaggio (155)."
On the pitching side, Ohtani was compared to Robert Clemens — a seven-time Cy Young winner who is not in the Hall of Fame due to his use of performance-enhancing drugs.
"Ohtani’s career 143 ERA-plus is also Hall of Fame worthy and puts him in a dead heat with Clemens, who pitched a lot more innings but also cheated like crazy," Heyman wrote. "Ohtani understandably pitches a lot less than he hits, but the 143 mark places him ahead of Max Fried (141), Chris Sale (141), Christy Mathewson (136) and Randy Johnson (135)."
Ohtani's immense success is not going unnoticed, and it has him positioned as the face of Major League Baseball, according to his manager.
"I think Shohei obviously has the weight of the world on his shoulders as far as expectations, being probably the face of baseball, certainly when you're talking about the world," Dave Roberts said after the Dodgers' World Series win. "He's going to be the MVP in the National League. It's just really special what he's done. Just a great person and a great competitor."
