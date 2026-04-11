Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani On Cusp of Unbelievable MLB History

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the cusp of surpassing Ichiro Suzuki for the longest on-base streak by a Japanese-born player in MLB history.

Suzuki broke his own 2004 record of 40 in 2009 where he reached base in 43 consecutive games. Ohtani enters Friday's series opener against the Texas Rangers matching Suzuki's total of 43 and has the chance of breaking the record.

Longest on-base streaks, Japanese-born players in MLB history:



2025-26 Shohei Ohtani: 43 games *active

2009 Ichiro Suzuki: 43

2004 Ichiro Suzuki: 40 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 8, 2026

Ohtani is in the midst of a historic start to the 2026 season.

In addition to his on-base streak, Ohtani also has the longest active streak of consecutive innings pitched without allowing an earned run (28.2 innings pitched), per Elias Sports.

Ohtani is also the first Dodgers pitcher to start a season with consecutive outings of six-plus innings with no earned runs since Kenta Maeda in 2016. The only Dodger to begin a season with three or more consecutive such outings since earned run became official in the National League (1912) was Fernando Valenzuela, who had four.

Ohtani is hitting .267 with three home runs and eight runs batted in. He also has an OPS of .896. Ohtani the pitcher hasn't allowed a run across 12 innings in 2026.

The Dodgers offense consists of some of the best hitters in baseball with Ohtani, Kyle Tucker, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman at the top of the order (though Betts is currently on the injured list with an oblique strain).

If the top of the order is thriving, the entire Dodgers lineup tends to do the same.

“​​If those guys are getting on base for the top, we’re going to score some runs,” manager Dave Roberts said.

The 2026 Dodgers currently rank first in home runs, RBIs, batting average, slug and OPS. Moreover, LA is second in runs, hits and on-base percentage.

Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night in Series Opener vs Rangers

The series opener between the Dodgers and Rangers will feature a popular giveaway for fans as it is Shohei Ohtani bobblehead night.

The back-to-back World Series champions are handing out the Ohtani collectible to the first 54,000 ticketed fans in attendance Friday night. This will be the first of three Ohtani bobbleheads to be given out throughout 2026.

The bobblehead commemorates Ohtani's "Greatest Game" performance in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he hit three homers with six runs batted in. It's part one of the two-part bobblehead series.

On Friday, the Dodgers will also start selling the Cocktail Cooler Cup, which is available for purchase at Field, Loge, Reserve and Centerfield bars throughout Dodger Stadium.

Making its debut tonight, the Cocktail Cooler Cup.🔥 Grab your own at Field, Loge, Reserve and Centerfield bars. pic.twitter.com/FKOzh4kqAv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 10, 2026

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