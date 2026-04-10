Dodgers Lineup vs Rangers: Hyeseong Kim Starting, Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead Night

The Los Angeles Dodgers are back home after a successful 5-1 road trip, and are welcoming a couple familiar faces into Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium.

Corey Seager, Joc Pederson and the Texas Rangers are in town for three games this weekend. They enter the series at 7-5, coming off a series sweep of the Seattle Mariners in which they allowed just three total runs.

The Dodgers, on the other hand, swept the Washington Nationals and took two of three from the Toronto Blue Jays in their World Series rematch. Both teams had days off on Thursday heading into this three-game set.

Dodgers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup on Friday

Right-handed pitcher Tyler Glasnow is taking the mound for the Dodgers, looking to continue his strong start to the season.

Glasnow has made two starts in 2026, sporting a 3.00 ERA with 15 strikeouts across 12 innings of work. He's had nearly identical outings, allowing two runs on four hits across six innings in each start.

Opposite Glasnow will be Rangers right-hander Kumar Rocker, who's made just one start this season, going five innings and allowing two runs with three strikeouts against the Cincinnati Reds.

This will be just his 19th career start at the MLB level. He enters with a 5.33 ERA across 81 innings pitched. He hasn't faced anyone on the current Dodgers team in his short career.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Max Muncy, 3B Teoscar Hernández, LF Andy Pages, CF Alex Freeland, 2B Hyeseong Kim, SS

Kim is getting his third start of the season, batting ninth and playing shortstop. The rest of the lineup remains standard with Mookie Betts on the injured list.

Miguel Rojas is not starting for the Dodgers. It remains to be seen if he's going on the bereavement list following the sudden death of his father, Miguel Rojas Sr. We will know more regarding his status soon.

Update: Rojas is not going on the bereavement list.

How to Get Shohei Ohtani Bobblehead on Friday Night

The Dodgers are giving away Shohei Ohtani bobbleheads to the first 54,000 ticketed fans in attendance on Friday night. It's the first of three Ohtani bobbleheads this season.

This is part one of his "Greatest Game" performance in the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he hit three home runs and drove in six RBIs.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Rangers on Friday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Texas Rangers on Friday, April 10 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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