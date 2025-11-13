Dodgers Star to Undergo Major Surgery Following World Series

Dodgers utility player Tommy Edman, an important part of the Dodgers' World Series-winning roster, is undergoing surgery on his right ankle next week, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Edman is expected to be ready to return to baseball activities around spring training. His right ankle had been bothering him before he joined the Dodgers ahead of the 2024 season.

Edman was placed on the injured list at the end of April due to inflammation in his ankle and landed back on the IL for a month in August with a right ankle sprain.

Edman's ankle injury likely impacted his prowess as a baserunner. After posting three consecutive seasons with 27 or more stolen bases, Edman has successfully stolen just nine bases between his two seasons with the Dodgers.

While Edman was clearly limited by his injury, he still posted a respectable .222 batting average with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs in the postseason.

“This was clearly bothering him for a while,” general manager Brandon Gomes said at the annual general managers' meetings at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. “He’s so tough and went out there and kept just posting for us and obviously played great for us. So I think it’ll be good to get it addressed and then that way he can have this behind him and hopefully it won’t be an issue next year.”

Edman had told reporters during the World Series that this surgery could be on the horizon during the offseason. Regardless, Edman was able to play through the injury and tie his career high in postseason home runs (two) and regular season home runs (13) in just 113 total games.

“We’ll probably evaluate that after the season’s over,” he said then. “For now, I think just playing the rest of the games of the World Series will be totally fine. It’s actually improved a good amount throughout (the) postseason. It feels like it’s in a really good spot now. But, yeah, that’s something we’ll talk about in the offseason.”

With a healthy ankle, Edman could prove to be a more versatile player for the Dodgers, instead of being limited to second base as he was during most of the postseason.

