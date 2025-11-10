Kiké Hernandez Sends Message to Media Personality Trying to Belittle Dodgers' Championship
Amid the Los Angeles Dodgers' celebrations following their Game 7 World Series win, MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has been critical of their professionalism following the season.
Helwani specifically called out Dodgers utility player Kiké Hernandez, saying his celebrations have been far too eccentric for someone who — in his eyes — barely contributed to the Dodgers' World Series win.
“And then the Kiké Hernández thing, did you guys see?" Helwani said. "He quoted the famous Conor McGregor UFC 205 interview. ‘Apologize to no one.’ But the setup was just… He fumbled his way through it, if we’re being honest. He called himself the triple champ. I mean, yeah, you got an A on the group project, Kiké. Let’s be honest, okay? I mean, if Pages didn't catch that ball, you’re remembered for the guy who missed Ernie Clement’s fly ball, okay?"
Helwani, a Blue Jays fan and Montreal native, continued to say the Blue Jays conducted themselves more professionally following the World Series.
“But the main thing for me was that I was an even bigger Blue Jays fan last night because they are classy, they are professional, they are respectful," Helwani said. "They would never conduct themselves the way in which the Dodgers did yesterday.”
Hernandez issued a response to Helwani on Instagram upon seeing his comments.
“Suck it!" Hernandez said, tagging Helwani. "Does 3x World Series Champ sound better than Triple Champ?”
Hernandez, despite having just two hits during the World Series, contributed more than enough over the course of the postseason. His sole home run of the Dodgers' World Series run came in the World Series, but didn't make much of a difference in a 6-1 Dodgers loss.
Before the World Series, Hernandez batted .306 through 10 games, logging four RBIs throughout the Dodgers' three prior series.
Helwani has continued to respond to posts involving Hernandez on social media, even claiming he lives 'rent free' in the three-time World Series champion's head. The Dodgers and Blue Jays had a wild series to close the 2025 season, and reactions to the World Series could breed a new rivalry at the top of the MLB.
