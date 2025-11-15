Dodgers Tabbed to Sign 1.63-ERA Closer in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Move

The Los Angeles Dodgers, despite winning the World Series once again in 2025, don't have a perfect roster, and will look to further improve their star-studded squad during the offseason.

A key area which needs improvement for the Dodgers is their bullpen, as their relievers struggled for results late in the regular season and periodically throughout the postseason. ESPN's Jeff Passan proposes the Dodgers should go after a top free agent this winter to fill their needs.

"The team that has everything -- the stars, the rings, the money -- doesn't need more," Passan wrote. "That's not how the Dodgers operate, though. Los Angeles is always hunting for improvements, and this winter they are unlikely to come via a massive financial splash.

"The Dodgers are not inclined to go 10-plus years on Kyle Tucker, they don't need Kyle Schwarber and their starting pitching, with the return of seven pitchers who contributed in 2025 along with River Ryan and Gavin Stone coming back from major surgeries, is a strength. While they have plenty of room to maneuver for a trade, the most obvious move is to hope the second time's the charm in spending big money on a closer after Tanner Scott's disappearing act this year. Sign free agent closer Edwin Diaz."

More news: Dodgers' Kyle Tucker Rumors Receive Major Update





The Dodgers signed Scott to a four-year, $72 million deal last winter, as he had just come off of a fantastic 2024 season with the Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. He posted a 1.75 ERA through 72 games that season, but failed to perform with the Dodgers in his first year.

Scott's ERA ballooned to 4.74 with the Dodgers, and he converted just 23 of his 33 save opportunities this season. Combine his poor string of results with a few stints on the injured list, and the Dodgers have a reason to chase after a new closer.

More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Hopes to Win More MVPs





Diaz is a prime candidate for the Dodgers' closer role, as he has been among the league's best for the last several seasons.

He has made two All-Star Games in the last four years, recording a 2.08 ERA in that time. The 2025 season served as one of his best seasons to date, as he posted a 1.63 ERA with 28 saves, striking out 98 batters through 66.1 innings.

Diaz's track record of solid seasons should be enough for the Dodgers to go after him, and if they were to land the All-Star, they would become a clear favorite for the World Series once again.

Latest Dodgers News

For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.