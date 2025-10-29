Dodgers' 'Turning Point' in Game 3 Came on Defense, Says Blue Jays' Gold Glove Winner
What was the turning point of Monday's marathon Game 3 of the World Series?
Earlier than you think, according to Isiah Kiner-Falefa.
The Blue Jays' utility player, who was on the wrong end of a 4-5 putout in the ninth inning of the 18-inning game, pointed to the critical out he made at third base as an important one — even though the game didn't end for nearly three more hours.
"That one's a game of inches right there," said Kiner-Falefa, who won an American League Gold Glove Award as a third baseman in 2020. "I felt like that was a turning point of the game, in my personal opinion. I felt like it was the right play to go. In hindsight, I probably should have just kept running, because if Freddie catches the ball he tags me out in a double play anyway. Tommy made an incredible play, and by him making that throw I felt like the momentum shifted.
"But I don't think anybody, I don't think I did anything wrong on that play. I thought I made the right read."
Blue Jays manager John Schneider agreed.
"That's how we — and Izzy — run the bases," he said. "I think just in hindsight, if you pick Carlos (Febles, the Blue Jays' third base coach) up maybe a little bit earlier — but again, man, that was a hell of a play by Edman."
Edman made another huge play in the very next inning.
The score was tied 5-5 in the top of the 10th inning when Nathan Lukes flayed a base hit into right field. Davis Schneider took off from first base and attempted to score ahead of the relay from Teoscar Hernandez to Edman to catcher Will Smith.
The runner wasn't merely out by a little. He made the third base coach look foolish for sending him.
John Schneider credited Edman for that play, too.
"Again, I think Carlos Febles is one of the best, if not the best, third base coaches in baseball and has been in this stage before," the manager said. "I thought it was a good send. You made Teo make a perfect throw, you made Edman make a perfect throw knowing that they're not pitching to Vlad. Vlad wasn't swinging there.
"So I'm not saying that (Kiner-Falefa) couldn't have hit a three-run homer, but I thought it was a — you know, the right move at that time, and they made two really good throws."
In a game whose heroes did big things — Freddie Freeman's 18th-inning home run, Shohei Ohtani's record nine times on base, Will Klein's four scoreless innings after pitching once in the last month — Edman's plays on defense in the ninth and 10th innings were easily overlooked.
Not by the Blue Jays.
