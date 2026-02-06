Former Dodgers World Series Champion Joining Legends of Dodger Baseball

Beginning in the 2019 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers began the practice of inducting franchise greats into the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” in recognition of their impact on and off the field.

Inductees receive a plaque honoring their achievements with the Dodgers, with one also being put on permanent display at Dodger Stadium. Starting in 2024, Legends of Dodger Baseball members also were presented with a custom blue blazer.

Festivities typically include a Legends of Dodger Baseball bobblehead giveaway at Dodger Stadium as well.

The program solved a dilemma of sorts for the organization when it comes to retiring jersey numbers. At the time of unveiling the new means of honoring players, Jim Gilliam (No. 19) was the only non-Hall of Fame member to have his number retired by the Dodgers. Fernando Valenzuela (No. 34) was added in 2023.

Hall of Fame broadcasters Vin Scully and Jaime Jarrín are the only non-players to have received similar recognition and they are also part of the Dodger Stadium Ring of Honor.

Since an inaugural Legends of Dodger Baseball class that comprised of Don Newcombe, Steve Garvey and Valenzuela in 2019, the Dodgers have added Maury Wills (2022), Kirk Gibson (2022), Manny Mota (2023), Orel Hershiser (2023), Dusty Baker (2024) and Ron Cey (2025).

Now a 10th member is set to join the class during the 2026 season.

Legends of Dodger Baseball: Reggie Smith

The Dodgers announced plans to honor Reggie Smith during a pregame ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 15.

Smith, a switch-hitting outfielder, was part of three pennant-winning teams and a World Series championship during his Dodgers career. Overall, he spent 17 seasons at the Major League level, playing for the Dodgers from 1976-81.

The Centennial High School product made his MLB debut at just 21 years old with the Boston Red Sox during the 1966 season. Smith was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on June 15, 1976. St. Louis received Joe Ferguson, and Minor Leaguers Freddie Tisdale and Bob Detherage in the deal.

“I tell people I was a Dodger before I actually joined the team,” Smith said. “Being a young, African American player, I had such respect for Jackie Robinson while growing up. When the Dodgers came to Los Angeles, we had the opportunity to see them play. Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see Jackie play because he had retired. He was my boyhood hero, so when I became a Dodger, it was very special.”

Smith's best season came in 1977, when he hit a career-high 32 home runs and led the National League with a .427 on-base percentage. Smith was part of MLB’s first 30-homer quartet, along with fellow Legends of Dodger Baseball members, Garvey (33), Cey (30) and Baker (30).

Smith was a seven-time All-Star in his career and memorably started the 1980 Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium.

Smith returned to the Dodger organization and served as a Minor League instructor (1989–92), Minor League Field Coordinator (1993) and Major League hitting coach (1995–98). He also was part of Tommy Lasorda’s coaching staff in 2000 when Team USA won the gold medal in the Summer Olympics baseball tournament in Sydney, Australia.

In 2021, Dodgers manager invited Smith to be an honorary coach on his staff for the MLB All-Star Game at Coors Field.

Recommended articles