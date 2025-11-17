Dodgers World Series Champion Sends Message to Fans After Being Claimed by Reds

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Ben Rortvedt played an important role for the Dodgers towards the end of the regular season and at the beginning of the postseason, but left to the Cincinnati Reds after they claimed him off waivers.

Rortvedt began the season with the Tampa Bay Rays, but had a rough start offensively, posting a .096 batting average and recording just one RBI through the first two months of the regular season. The Rays sent him down in May, and he remained in Triple-A until the Dodgers received him at the trade deadline.

The Dodgers involved themselves in a three-team trade with the Cincinnati Reds and Rays, acquiring Adam Serwinowski and Paul Gervase along with Rortvedt in exchange for Hunter Feduccia at the end of July.

Rortvedt stayed with Triple-A Oklahoma City following his move to the Dodgers' organization, and had a decent stretch at the plate for the Comets. Rortvedt batted .228 with two home runs and six RBIs through 17 games in Triple-A.

The Dodgers called up Rortvedt towards the beginning of September in the middle of a minor injury crisis, as both Will Smith and Dalton Rushing landed on the injured list within days of each other. Rortvedt went from Triple-A to the starting spot in a matter of days, and held his own during the final month of the season.

He played 18 games to close the regular season, batting .224 and hitting his only home run of the season and recording three RBIs in the process. He also had the starting spot for the first four games of the Dodgers' World Series run, where he recorded three hits in seven at-bats and posted an OPS of .1071.

After the Reds claimed Rortvedt off waivers, he sent a message to the Dodgers and their fans.

“It was tough when I came in but I really appreciate the support," Rortvedt said. "It’s been really cool to come in and try to do my job but feel support from the fans and be able to be myself.”

Rortvedt's move makes sense, as with Rushing and Smith healthy he won't have a spot on the Dodgers' roster. He'll look to make an impact in Cincinnati next season with a World Championship under his belt.

