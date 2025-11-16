Dodgers' Michael Kopech Receives $13.5 Million Contract Prediction, Should LA Re-Sign Him?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the market for some bullpen help this offseason after general underperformance from their relief arms towards the end of 2025.

There are plenty of higher end options for the Dodgers to consider over the winter, but a name which has largely flown under the radar is Michael Kopech, who has been with the Dodgers since 2024. Kopech arrived from the Chicago White Sox mid-season and made an instant impact in the Dodgers' bullpen, posting a 1.13 ERA after arriving near the trade deadline.

Kopech didn't have the same success in 2025, though, as injuries kept him sidelined for a majority of the season. He still logged 14 appearances despite his injury troubles, though, and posted a 2.45 ERA in the process. He has thrown 35 innings with the Dodgers across his two seasons in LA, allowing just six runs and striking out 41 batters.

"Kopech was looking like the closer of the future during the end of the 2024 season through the postseason," wrote Dodgers Nation's Noah Camras. "However, he couldn’t stay healthy in 2025, appearing in just 14 games and missing the entire postseason. He’ll need to reestablish his value this offseason, and it would make sense for LA to bring him back to do that."

The Dodgers are looking for a closer more than anything this offseason, and have the perfect opportunity to give Kopech the role. Kopech has converted all six of his save opportunities in a Dodgers uniform, and could realistically take over the spot if he stays healthy in the upcoming season.

Camras predicted Kopech could land a two-year, $13.5 million contract with the option to opt out after one season. With the Dodgers restructuring their bullpen and Kopech's familiarity with the team and dominant stretch through a minimal amount of time in LA, they could very well look to bring back the right-hander.

A contract of that size would make plenty of sense for Kopech and the Dodgers, as LA still needs to address other areas of their team as well. The Dodgers are down an outfielder after Michael Conforto's departure to free agency, and could splash on a big name if they can save money on a closer.

