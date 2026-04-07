Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Sends Clear Message to Blue Jays Fans Ahead of Rematch

To the players, coaches and fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers, starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is a legend. His performance in the 2025 World Series was something for the history books, helping Los Angeles capture a second consecutive title.

However, on the flip side, to the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans, Yamamoto represents something else entirely. The Dodgers ace is one of the main reasons why Toronto wasn't celebrating a World Series win back in November.

Yamamoto pitched in Game 2, Game 6 and Game 7 of the series, allowing just two runs over 17.2 innings of work. His 1.02 ERA over three appearances in eight days was incredible, but it has made him somewhat of a villain to the Toronto fans.

The World Series MVP also became the first pitcher to win three games in a World Series since Randy Johnson back in 2001. But no others have done this with every win coming on the road.

Now, the right-hander takes the mound back at Rogers Centre for the first time since the World Series. The boos are going to be loud the second he steps on the mound, but Yamamoto isn't worried about that.

"I don't care about that," Yamamoto said with a laugh through interpreter Yoshihiro Sonoda on Monday.

Yamamoto will start against the Blue Jays in the second game of the World Series rematch between the two teams. And he will be trying to help Los Angeles keep the winning ways going at Rogers Centre.

Going back to the World Series last year, the Dodgers have won four straight games in Toronto. This includes a 14-2 beatdown from Los Angeles in the first game of the series on Monday.

Most pitchers would be feeling the pressure of this matchup or even be excited about the rematch. But Yamamoto isn't most pitchers, and it's why he has been able to keep a cool head anytime that he pitches.

"I treat every game just like the same, no matter how important, how big the game is," Yamamoto said. "And then normal games, I just pretend that it's the biggest game as well."

So far this season, Yamamoto has made two starts for the Dodgers, going six innings in each game. The right-hander owns an ERA of 3.00, while he has struck out eight batters.

While his entire focus will be on helping the Dodgers get a win, the Toronto crowd will surely try to get under his skin. Yamamoto will be booed and heckled likely the entire time out on the mound, but it's not going to bother him.

His infamous "losing isn't an option" motto from the World Series still rings true, and he won't be shaken easily. While this rematch is just another set of games, it's also a chance for both sides to make a statement — and through one game, it seems that the better team has done so.

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