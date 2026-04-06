Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Can't Wait to Face Blue Jays in Toronto After World Series Heroics

The Toronto Blue Jays were on the brink of winning their first World Series championship in 32 years. Toronto fans could practically smell the win at the Rogers Centre when Miguel Rojas stepped up to the plate with one out in the top of the ninth inning of Game 7.

Rojas battled in his at-bat against Toronto closer Jeff Hoffman until he took a 3-2 slider deep to left field. The veteran hadn't recorded a hit in a month, but emerged as the Dodgers' World Series hero with his game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7.

Miguel Rojas with the biggest swing of his life.



What a decision from Dave Roberts to put him into this series.



The Dodgers and Blue Jays are tied at 4.pic.twitter.com/czc2KPJYXe — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 2, 2025

On Monday, the Dodgers and Blue Jays kick off their World Series rematch at the Rogers Centre. Rojas is likely to feature in the starting lineup at some point this week as Mookie Betts was placed on the injured list with a right oblique strain. Rojas is not in the lineup on Monday, with Hyeseong Kim getting the start at shortstop.

Whenever Rojas does step into the batter's box this week, he fully expects to be welcomed with boos by Blue Jays fans.

"It's not like playing in front of our fans, it's playing in front of the whole city that was hopeful to win a World Series," Rojas said to MLB.com. "I'm expecting, for the first time in my life, to get booed when I play there."

He told the California Post he's looking forward to it.

"I really want to step in that batter’s box again and see how it’s gonna be," Rojas said.

Rojas knows what the Dodgers are facing in the Blue Jays early this season: another World Series contender. The reigning American League champions are not to be underestimated, especially after the offseason which saw the organization make blockbuster moves like adding Dylan Cease on a seven-year, $210 million deal.

"We respect all the opponents throughout the year, but there are series in the middle of the year that … get the best out of you. And I think this series — and series like when we play the Padres, when we play a big weekend series against the Yankees or stuff like that — makes you feel like, 'OK, this is a way to prepare for what's coming,'" Rojas said.

"With that being said, it's kind of like trying to find things that get you ready for what you want to accomplish and where you want to get. And especially when you face these teams that are looking for the same thing that you're looking for, which is winning a championship, it gets you ready for where you want to go."

The Blue Jays were two outs away from bringing a championship to Canada in over three decades, but the Dodgers managed to make big plays when the odds seemed completely out of their favor.

LA would not have not won the World Series without Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitching in relief in Game 7, despite tossing 96 pitches the night before in Game 6. The Dodgers would have lost had Andy Pages not successfully caught Ernie Clement's fly ball while toppling over Kiké Hernández.

Top Plays of 2025: No. 12



Andy Pages makes an UNBELIEVABLE catch in left-center field to send World Series Game 7 to extra innings! pic.twitter.com/jQDwBEHVFU — MLB (@MLB) November 30, 2025

Most notably, though, the back-to-back champions would not have the 2025 title if their No. 9 hitter didn't tie Game 7 in the ninth.

Rojas is forever a Dodgers World Series hero. He's also cemented himself as a forever villain in Toronto.

He'll face the music this week.

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