Edwin Díaz Gives Opinion of Live Trumpet Performance at Dodger Stadium

One of the main questions Edwin Díaz and the Los Angeles Dodgers faced after coming to terms on a record-setting three-year, $69 million contract was whether his iconic entrance would follow to Dodger Stadium.

Díaz assured during his introductory press conference that “Narco” by Timmy Trumpet would remain his walk-out song.

Friday night at Dodger Stadium cemented that, with professional trumpeter Tatiana Tate playing live from just beyond the outfield wall in left field.

Edwin Díaz surprised by trumpet player at Dodger Stadium

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after the 5-4 win that he “got word that there might be a trumpet player.” Roberts was seemingly alone in terms of who within the clubhouse had that knowledge.

"I was surprised," Díaz said after his first save with the Dodgers. "I heard a trumpet before I was coming out and I said, 'No way they got a live trumpet.' It was pretty fun. I enjoyed it and I know the fans enjoyed it too."

Tate was on hand to perform again Saturday as Díaz entered for a back-to-back appearance. A spotlight shines on Tate as she plays the brass instrument while wearing a Díaz jersey.

The result was another save as the Dodgers completed a sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“She needs to be there every night,” Roberts said Saturday.

Díaz first used “Narco” as his entrance song eight years ago. It became a staple and beloved tradition during his time with the New York Mets. There were instances where the Mets arranged for Timmy Trumpet to Citi Field to play as the right-hander entered a game.

Now the 32-year-old is a member of the Dodgers and in pursuit of winning his first World Series ring. Díaz converted 28 of 31 save opportunities last year and has won a Reliver of the Year Award three times in his career.

Díaz leaving the Mets in free agency was a decision that upset owner Steve Cohen.

“I did find that one perplexing. Not sure exactly how Edwin arrived at that decision. Obviously, it's a personal decision on his part," Cohen said during Spring Training.

"I felt we made a pretty respectable bid, and I could argue our bid might've been better than the Dodgers when you have that fourth conditional year, that I don't think people were really talking about, in his contract. He made his decision.

“And I'll tell you something, when it was getting pretty hot and heavy when this was coming down, I felt pretty good about the fact that we had signed Devin Williams. I described it to David was, that was pretty clever because it was a good hedge in case it was an unfavorable outcome with Edwin.”