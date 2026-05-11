Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Roster Move, Difficult Decision Looms, Major Trade Prediction

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Atlanta Braves, 7-2, on Sunday afternoon and fell to 24-16 on the year. After a walk-off victory for the San Diego Padres on Sunday, the two teams are now tied for the top spot in the National League West.

As the score may suggest, the offense was once again a no-show for the Dodgers, who scored just seven total runs against the Braves during the three-game series. The only offense came from Max Muncy, who launched a towering 420-foot home run to drive in a pair of runs in the eighth. However, at that point, LA was already down 5-0.

Left-hander Justin Wrobleski was one out away from tossing what would have been a historic complete game, as he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven. He was charged with his first loss of the year, and his ERA rose to 2.42 on the season.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers made a roster move, selecting the contract of right-handed pitcher Wyatt Mills. Fellow right-hander Paul Gervase was optioned as a result, and in order to make the space on the 40-man roster, All-Star closer Edwin Díaz was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Mills got the final out of Sunday's game, but not before giving up two hits and allowing an inherited runner to score.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts spoke about the difficult roster decision that looms as superstar Mookie Betts gets set to return on Monday.

The Dodgers are deciding between optioning Hyeseong Kim or Alex Freeland to Triple-A, or designating Santiago Espinal for assignment.

Finally, a trade prediction has been made by a notable MLB insider that would have the defending champions part ways with a beloved outfielder that they acquired ahead of last season's deadline. Since the Dodgers have a spoil of riches headlining their deep roster, his talents are seen strictly as a platoon player in 2026, and if he did get shipped to another team, it would come with a major boost in playing time.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Hints at Difficult Conversations With Mookie Betts Returning

Dodgers Predicted to Trade Outfielder in Surprise Move

Dodgers-Twins Trade From Last Year Looks Like Rare Lose-Lose Deal

Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Compared to 4-Time Gold Glove Winner

Dodgers Lineup vs Braves: Teoscar Hernandez and Will Smith Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Justin Wrobleski ALMOST threw a complete game. 👀



8.2 IP

7 H

7 R (7 ER)

7 K

1 BB



100 P || 67 S || season ERA 2.42 pic.twitter.com/tXnmIL2Cuk — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) May 10, 2026

Shohei has been working the corners with ease 😳 pic.twitter.com/i1WLxb053r — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 11, 2026

We mourn the passing of René Cárdenas, who in 1958 with the Dodgers became the first full-time Spanish-language broadcaster in MLB history and would ultimately spend 21 years behind the mic for Los Angeles. We send our condolences to his loved ones. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 11, 2026

Dave Roberts says he’s still undecided where Mookie Betts will hit, but that it will likely be either second behind Ohtani or in the three spot where he started the year, per @FabianArdaya.



Where would you bat Mookie? 👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/DB8kPDtfBI — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 11, 2026

The force was strong with Suwinski last night 👾



Your Power Play of the Game is brought to you by @OGandE pic.twitter.com/MtPRwaGOPY — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) May 11, 2026

Dave Roberts on Teoscar Hernández’s struggles this season, per @FabianArdaya:



“He’s certainly missing pitches that he should hit. He’s fouling them off, whether they’re spin or fastballs. I think he’s a little too passive at times, getting behind a lot early.”



Drop your… pic.twitter.com/DCp1qN7Yea — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) May 11, 2026

The Dodgers selected the contract of RHP Wyatt Mills and optioned RHP Paul Gervase. In order to make room on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred RHP Edwin Díaz to the 60-day injured list. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 10, 2026

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