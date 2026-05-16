Dodgers Notes: Blake Snell Elbow Injury, Unfortunate Tyler Glasnow News, Edwin Diaz Cockfighting Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers trounced the Los Angeles Angels, 6-0, on Friday night to improve to 27-18 on the year. Eight Dodgers relievers combined to allow just two hits all night, while offensively, the Dodgers broke out with three home runs.

Andy Pages got the scoring started with a three-run bomb in the fourth inning, and Max Muncy slugged a solo shot of his own three pitches later (and down 0-2 in the count). The third and final long ball of the evening came from Teoscar Hernández, this one a two-run shot to fully put the game out of reach.

The reason for the eight aforementioned relievers pitching on Friday was that the Dodgers scratched two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell ahead of the Freeway Series as he was moved back to the injured list after just one start this season. Loose bodies in his elbow are the reason for his newest IL stint as he will now be shelved for the foreseeable future.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts gave a somewhat cryptic update on right-hander Tyler Glasnow as he works to return from an injured list stint of his own with back spasms.

The Dodgers initially hoped Glasnow would return after a minimal IL stint. That won't be the case any longer.

“He’s just been playing catch so I don’t know what the next step is before throwing off the mound," Roberts said. "But I do know we’re going to take our time. I do know that.”

Finally, All-Star reliever Edwin Díaz was linked to alleged cockfighting in Puerto Rico, according to a new report. While the activity is illegal in the United States, it is unclear what will happen to the All-Star as he continues his recovery from a procedure to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Lose Blake Snell to Elbow Injury After One Start in Brutal Development

Dodgers Suddenly Scratch Blake Snell Hours Ahead of Scheduled Start

Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Won't Return as Soon as Expected

Dodgers Star Tied to Illegal Cockfighting in Puerto Rico in New Report

Dave Roberts Reveals Why Freddie Freeman is Out of Dodgers Lineup vs Angels

2 Recently-Traded Dodgers Prospects Already Dominating for New Teams

Dodgers Lineup vs Angels: Freddie Freeman Out, Blake Snell Scratched

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers For Rivalry Series vs Angels

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Andy and Max go back-to-back! pic.twitter.com/dVcg6yMjto — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2026

The Dodgers placed Blake Snell on the injured list with loose bodies in his elbow.



He made his season debut last weekend after opening the year on the IL due to his shoulder.



Edwin Díaz is out until after the All-Star break after undergoing elbow surgery to remove loose bodies. pic.twitter.com/RmMvCswJkF — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 15, 2026

Get the seeds ready for Teoscar! pic.twitter.com/x6mg28mqVr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 16, 2026

The Dodgers recalled LHP Charlie Barnes and placed LHP Blake Snell on the injured list with left elbow loose bodies, backdated to May 12. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2026

The Dodgers partnered with Joe Torre’s Safe At Home and hosted a dedicated awareness activation to highlight domestic violence and abuse prevention, relationship safety, and mental health. pic.twitter.com/AgvDRJDstr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 15, 2026

Three star MLB pitchers have now gone on the injured list this year with loose bodies in their elbow:



- Dodgers RHP Edwin Díaz (had surgery): Out until after All-Star break

- Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (had surgery): Likely out 6-8 weeks

- Dodgers LHP Blake Snell: TBD pic.twitter.com/7WrWCJ7U34 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) May 15, 2026

The Dodgers always treat us like kings. Had fun with my guy Mike Epps. pic.twitter.com/lQUjetrxz0 — Ice Cube (@icecube) May 15, 2026

✍️ On LHP Charlie Barnes, who was just called up by the Dodgers as Blake Snell hits the IL:



Barnes spent a little over 3 seasons as a starting pitcher for the KBO’s Lotte Giants (2022-2025).



As Lotte’s ace foreign pitcher, he posted a career 3.58 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. However, his… pic.twitter.com/EuWrNoMlEB — Hyeseong Kim Muse 김혜성 (@HyeseongKimMuse) May 16, 2026

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