Emmet Sheehan has Plan to Remain in Position for Dodgers' Opening Day Rotation

Emmet Sheehan went into Spring Training with what appeared to be an inside track for the sixth starter's spot in the Los Angeles Dodgers' Opening Day rotation.

That notion didn't necessarily change, but Sheehan had some ground to make up after falling behind early in camp because of an illness. The right-hander resumed his progression and pitched in relief against Team Mexico on Wednesday for his 2026 Spring Training debut.

"I felt good. Body, felt great, delivery felt good. I just think execution was obviously a little bit off. So go back to work this week and try to figure it out," Sheehan said on SportsNet LA.

He entered the game in the fourth inning and worked around a leadoff single. Then in the fifth, a leadoff walk and base hit wound up leading to a run when Sheehan allowed another single in the inning. He was removed after issuing a second walk.

"I think I was just doing stuff that I don't usually do," Sheehan said. "Probably focus a little bit more on slider execution, fastball execution. Get back to that."



The Dodgers' starting pitching depth this spring has already been chipped away at with Blake Snell's slow progression from overcoming left shoulder inflammation and Gavin Stone getting shut down. Roki Sasaki also hasn't eased any questions surrounding his viability as a starter.

Emmet Sheehan planning for Opening Day

The current outlook of the Dodgers' rotation places more importance on Sheehan. There are just over three weeks remaining in Spring Training and despite just getting into games, he believes there's time to stretch out.

"I feel great body-wise. Everything is good. That's the plan. Absolutely," Sheehan answered when asked if he believed it was still viable to be part of the Opening Day rotation.

Just like Stone and River Ryan, Sheehan also is entering his first full season since having surgery. His was a Tommy John procedure in May 2024 that caused Sheehan to miss the entire year. He impressed upon returning to pitching last season, going 6-3 with a 2.82 ERA in 15 games (12 starts).

Like in 2023, Sheehan was moved into a bullpen role for the postseason. He again embraced pitching in any role the Dodgers needed, but Sheehan allowed at least one run in four of his six appearances last October. He did manage to close it on a high note with back-to-back scoreless games in the World Series.