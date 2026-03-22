Emmet Sheehan Reveals Role for Opening Day Roster

When the Los Angeles Dodgers started Spring Training in the middle of February, it was with the expectation their Opening Day rotation would consist of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Shohei Ohtani, Roki Sasaki and Emmet Sheehan.

Though, Snell's status was somewhat in question due to a delayed start to his throwing program because of left shoulder inflammation. That in turn has resulted in Snell starting the season on the injured list.

Meanwhile, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts recently alluded to the pitching staff being set in terms of the Opening Day roster, but that a decision had not been made between Sheehan or Justin Wrobleski as the fifth starter.

Emmet Sheehan in Dodgers' rotation

Despite Roberts' public remarks, Sheehan said he was informed by the Dodgers that he indeed is slated to be in the Opening Day rotation, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Not that it should register as much of a surprise, but Emmet Sheehan said he’s been told he will be a starter to open the year. Not official what day he will start in the opening homestand. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) March 21, 2026

That Sheehan was chosen to be the Dodgers' fifth starter is hardly a surprise. That's even when taking into account some of his inconsistency this spring.

Sheehan fell behind early in camp because of an illness and didn't appear in a Cactus League game until March 9. He made two more starts after that point, including on Saturday in the Dodgers' final game in Arizona this spring.

Over the three outings he allowed a combined seven runs, walked six batters and struck out 11 in 10.2 innings pitched. Sheehan's longest start was his 4.2 innings against the A's on Saturday, but he gave up four runs, his most of the three games.

There is also the fact Sheehan's fastball velocity was down in all of his starts. He nor the Dodgers have given any public indication it's health-related.

While the Dodgers don't yet have the luxury of a set six-man rotation, early off days in their schedule are going to allow for starters to receive five days of rest between outings.

Sheehan has pitched as a starter and out of the bullpen for the Dodgers, just like Wrobleski has. Wrobleski has fared much better over parts of the last two seasons as a relief pitcher compared to starting.

That presumably was a factor in the Dodgers' decision as they look to remain afloat until Snell is able to return. It's likely that won't occur until late April or early May, at which point the Dodgers would need to make a move on their roster.