Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Takes Clear Stance on Blue Jays' Base Running Controversy
The Los Angeles Dodgers took a dramatic win from the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series, but the result of the final game of the season could have been wildly different if not for one play.
Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas threw out pinch-runner Isiah Kiner-Falefa at home on a force play in the bottom of the ninth inning, extending the game and giving the Dodgers an opportunity to win the game — which they did.
Kiner-Falefa has come under fire following the World Series, with many believing his lead wasn't big enough ahead of the play. Catcher Will Smith's foot came up off home plate briefly before being put back down to get the out less than a second before the runner touched home.
More news: Clayton Kershaw Didn't Realize Dodgers Won World Series in 11th Inning
Former Dodgers fan favorite Justin Turner took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a thread on the matter.
"Gonna chime in on this base running with IKF," Turner wrote.
"To several former players point, the philosophy with the “bases loaded” is don’t get doubled off on a line drive vs runners at “second and third” or “third” with infield in where it’s a contact play, good lead, aggressive secondary, you’re supposed to get doubled up on a line drive.
"What’s the difference and why is the philosophy different? I think traditionally it is considered a much tougher play and higher chances of being safe with a great break when there IS NOT a force play at home.
"However, the assumption is, with a force play at home, most likely if an infielder catches the ball, the runner will be out at home. Therefore, you shorten up and don’t increase the risk of being doubled up on a line drive.
More news: Dodgers Made Insane MLB History in World Series Win Over Blue Jays
"This gives another hitter a chance to come thru with the bases loaded and 2 outs.
"A line drive double play in that situation is 1000 times more of a momentum swing than a ground ball to the second baseman that results in a force out for the 2nd out of the inning.
"The emotion in this is urging everyone to get on IKF and say if he had a bigger primary or secondary he would have been safe. The reality is he played it by the book, by the philosophy, and Rojas made a great play. It’s painful, but yes, it is a game of inches. #FreeIKF"
In such a high-profile game, every perceived mistake is put under a microscope, and Kiner-Falefa happened to be on the receiving end in this instance. A play such as this should't sully what was perhaps one of the greatest World Series matchups this century, and certainly won't be what the series is remembered for.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.