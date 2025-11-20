Former Dodgers Fan Favorite Wants to Retire With LA

Despite turning 41 in just a matter of days, free agent infielder Justin Turner is looking to continue his Major League career as he enters free agency for the fourth time in as many years.

Turner played in 80 games for the Chicago Cubs last season, holding a .219 batting average and a .602 OPS while adding three home runs and seven doubles.

Turner, who was a key member of the Dodgers' 2020 World Series title run, is likely not a candidate for the Dodgers as they approach free agency, as their infield is not a priority. However, they could choose to sign back their former star player to add an element of leadership to the clubhouse.

Regardless of if it's next season or further down the line, Turner hopes to one day reunite with the Dodgers, even if it's just to sign a one-day contract before he retires.

"It's pretty obvious that the biggest chunk of my career came in LA, those nine years. The turning point in my career came when I put the Dodger uniform on and the one title I won was with the Dodgers," Turner said at the ninth annual Justin Turner Foundation Golf Classic. "I don't even want to get down to that yet, but it's probably a slam dunk that it happens that way, but we will see what happens."

Turner's affinity for Southern California stems from before his time with the Dodgers, as Turner grew up in Long Beach and attended Cal State Fullerton. His foundation helps homeless veterans, children battling life-altering illnesses and various youth baseball organizations with an emphasis on helping organizations in Southern California.

However, Turner is grateful for his time away from the Golden Coast. Since departing the Dodgers in 2022, Turner has spent time with the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners and Cubs.

"The beauty of after LA is that I've gotten to go and experience four other organizations with a ton of great people," Turner said. "It's hard to say, you don't want to piss anyone off by choosing one organization, but if there was one, I think the obvious one would be the Dodgers."

