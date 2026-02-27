New Changes at Dodger Stadium This Season

Dodger Stadium is the third-oldest active MLB stadium, but it has been ushered into the new age through a series of renovations. Arguably the largest undertaking came in 2020 via a project that is believed to have cost more than $100 million to complete.

That wave of Dodger Stadium renovations brought about the installation of Home Run Seats in the outfield, upgraded pavilions and a new center field plaza, among other changes. For the 2025 season, players were treated to a new clubhouse.

Dodger Stadium additions 2026

Habit Burger and Grill

Los Angeles Dodgers reached a multi-year partnership agreement to bring Habit Burger & Grill to the center field plaza at Dodger Stadium, beginning with the start of the 2026 season. | Habit Burger & Grill

Announced during the offseason, the Dodgers signed a multi-year partnership with Habit Burger & Grill.

The agreement calls for Habit to have a concession stand in the center field plaza, in addition to a presence throughout Dodger Stadium in the form of digital signage and promotional considerations.

“We are excited to welcome Habit in the Dodgers’ family of food partners,” Dodgers executive vice president and chief marketing officer Lon Rosen said in a statement. “This exemplifies the excellence and enjoyment that fans have come to savor at Dodger Stadium, and we expect it will quickly become a popular destination in the Centerfield Plaza.”

The Dodgers have not yet shared details, but it is expected the Habit Burger & Grill concession stand will be located where Shake Shack previously occupied in the Dodger Stadium center field plaza.

Shake Shack has been in the center field plaza since the 2021 season.

Updated boards

View of the construction set up for improvements being made to ribbon boards at Dodger Stadium. | Matthew Moreno/Dodgers On SI

On a smaller scale compared to past projects, the Dodgers also used the offseason to upgrade the ribbon boards that sit between loge and reserve levels. It's expected to allow for more customization and features for activations and in-game messaging.

Dodger Stadium trails only Fenway Park (opened in 1912) and Wrigley Field (1914) on the list of oldest MLB ballparks. It opened in 1962, which makes 2026 the 64th season in Dodger Stadium history.

Dodger Stadium store

Also new at the Dodgers' home ballpark for 2026 is the installation of a team store on the reserve level in right field.

It joins other Dodger Stadium stores located on the top deck, reserve level in left field, and behind the pavilions. Loge has a Nike store in left field.

In 2019, the Dodgers completed a remodel of the Dodger Stadium top of the park store. It brought about a new layout aimed at providing fans with a more modern and enjoyable shopping experience.