Moment With Fan That Surprised Dodgers World Series Hero Miguel Rojas the Most

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers annually field a roster with plenty of star power but their collective success is achieved by the overall strength of the team.

Such was the case during the 2025 World Series. Specifically with Miguel Rojas hitting a game-tying solo home run with two outs in the ninth inning of Game 7. He also made a strong stop and throw to home plate in the bottom of the ninth to help the Dodgers force extra innings.

While both players were needed for the Dodgers in their comeback win, Rojas' home run is what has remained in the spotlight. During his appearance at DodgerFest, the veteran infielder admitted to having watched the highlight "a lot of times," but not due to seeking it out.

"It's not because of me, but because all the people that send it to me. All the good messages I'm getting from people," Rojas said. "The most important part is that everybody continues to say that's one of the best moments they've had in their life, the best moment of sports that they've watched.

"That made me feel really good, because we were part of something bigger than just a home run. It was an amazing series for everybody. It was memorable and I will never forget that moment."

The home run was only Rojas' second in his postseason career. The first came in 2020 as a member of the Miami Marlins.

Miguel Rojas recognized in Rome

Rojas' etching his name into Dodgers postseason lore has come with an increased celebrity status that reached Italy.

"It's been overwhelming," Rojas said of fan reaction he encountered during the offseason. "It's crazy to remember just one time, because it's been the (Latin) GRAMMYs, it's been going to places that I felt I would never get recognized.

"Like in Italy, I'm walking around Rome, and I'm seeing Dodger fans over there, saying, 'Thank you for hitting that home run.' It's crazy. It's overwhelming. I just felt like everything that happened, happened for a reason.

"I was ready for that opportunity and now I get to live with doing something big for a franchise and an organization that has been around forever. I'm just proud that I'm part of this organization for another year and definitely going to share those moments forever."

Miguel Rojas Game 7 bobblehead

The Dodgers revealed their Dodger Stadium giveaways schedule for the 2026 season, which features 24 bobblehead games.

Within those is a series of bobbleheads that highlight pivotal moments from Game 7 against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rojas' home run bobblehead is scheduled for Friday, May 8.

Recommended articles