Justin Turner Reacts to Death of Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion

Former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner joined the chorus of baseball players, coaches and others remembering Davey Lopes, who died April 8.

“Davey Lopes. Such a straight shooter and a great baseball mind," Turner wrote on X. "I’ll never forget being on 1st base for 3 or 4 pitches and him looking right at me and saying, ‘What the hell are you waiting for? Go!’“It’s a sad day for the baseball world.

"Prayers to his family and everyone who was lucky enough to spend time with him.”

Davey Lopes. Such a straight shooter and a great baseball mind. I’ll never forget being on 1st base for 3 or 4 pitches and him looking right at me and saying, “What the hell are you waiting for? Go!”



It’s a sad day for the baseball world. Prayers to his family and everyone who… — Justin Turner (@redturn2) April 8, 2026

Lopes was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 1968 January Draft-Secondary Phase and made his MLB debut in September 1972. He was with the Dodgers through the 1981 season, making four consecutive All-Star appearances from 1978-81.

Lopes played until 1987, then retired and immediately joined the coaching ranks. He became the Milwaukee Brewers’ manager in 2000, a job he held for three seasons.

After helping the Philadelphia Phillies win the 2008 World Series as their first base/baserunning coach, Lopes returned to Los Angeles in the same role in November 2010.

Turner and a new generation of Dodgers players got to know Lopes as a coach, a position he held with the Dodgers through the 2015 season. Lopes retired from coaching in 2017 after two more seasons as the Nationals' first base coach.

“It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Davey Lopes,” wrote Bobby Valentine, who came up in the Dodgers’ system with Lopes — and later hired him to the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff in 1988. “Davey was a great teammate, coach on my safe and player. A Man’s man and a true friend. You will be missed but not forgotten.”

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to Davey Lopes. Davey was a great teammate, coach on my safe and player. A Man’s man and a true friend. You will be missed but not forgotten. — Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) April 8, 2026

“Sending heartfelt condolences to Davey Lopes’ family,” former Dodgers coach Larry Bowa wrote on X. “He was one of the greatest competitors I had the privilege to play with in Chicago, and against when he was with the Dodgers. RIP my friend.”

Sending heartfelt condolences to Davey Lopes’ family. He was one of the greatest competitors I had the privilege to play with in Chicago, and against when he was with the Dodgers. RIP my friend. — Larry Bowa (@LarryBowa10) April 8, 2026

According to TMZ, Lopes died following complications from Parkinson’s disease and had been in hospice care in his native Rhode Island.

“The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80,” the team wrote on its official X account on April 8. “Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest base-stealers in MLB history.

"Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dJkOk0CWbP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 8, 2026

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