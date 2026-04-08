Former Dodgers All-Star, World Series Champion Dies at 80

Davey Lopes, a four-time All-Star and one-time World Series champion with the Los Angeles Dodgers, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 80 years old.

The Dodgers made the announcement on social media.

"The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends."

The Dodgers mourn the loss of Davey Lopes, who passed away today at age 80. Lopes was a member of the team’s record-setting infield of the 1970s and 1980s and one of the finest basestealers in MLB history. Our condolences go out to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/dJkOk0CWbP — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 8, 2026

Lopes was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 1968 January Draft-Secondary Phase and made his MLB debut in September 1972. He was with the Dodgers through the 1981 season, making four consecutive All-Star appearances from 1978-81.

Lopes appeared in 1,207 regular season games with the Dodgers, hitting .262 with 99 home runs, 384 runs batted in, 418 stolen bases and an OPS of .729. He appeared in 45 postseason games with the team, hitting .242 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and an OPS of .725.

He played a key role in the Dodgers' World Series victory in 1981.

After the 1981 season, the Dodgers traded Lopes to the Oakland Athletics for minor leaguer Lance Hudson to make room for rookie second baseman Steve Sax. He was then traded to the Chicago Cubs in August 1984, and again to the Houston Astros in July 1986, before retiring at the end of the 1987 season.

Lopes finished his playing career with 1,812 regular season games played, hitting .263 with 155 home runs, 614 RBIs and an OPS of .737. He stole 557 bases and won a Gold Glove in 1978.

In 1989, Lopes began his coaching career as a bench coach for the Texas Rangers. He was then the first base coach of the Baltimore Orioles and San Diego Padres before becoming the manager of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Lopes was fired as the Brewers manager early in the 2002 season, and rejoined the Padres as a first base coach from 2003-05. He was then the first base coach for both the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies before returning to the Dodgers organization in November 2010 in the same position.

Lopes held that position with the Dodgers through the 2015 season. He retired from coaching in 2017 after two more seasons as the Nationals' first base coach.

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