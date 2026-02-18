Dodgers World Series Champion Drawing Interest From Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into the offseason with seven players who became a free agent the morning after the World Series concluded, though that technically included Clayton Kershaw choosing to retire.

The group at the time also comprised of Michael Conforto, Andrew Heaney, Kiké Hernández, Michael Kopech, Miguel Rojas and Kirby Yates. The Dodgers also made Evan Phillips a free agent with their decision to non-tender him.

Since that point, the Dodgers have re-signed Hernández, Phillips and Rojas. Heaney chose to retire, while Yates signed with the Los Angeles Angels, and Conforto and Kopech remain free agents.

Both players have encountered soft markets in free agency after a season in which they struggled. As Spring Training workouts are now underway and games start this weekend, Conforto is drawing interest from the Houston Astros, according to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

With their chances of trading 3B Isaac Paredes diminishing, the Astros have expressed interest in free agent OF Michael Conforto, a source tells MLB. com. A LH hitter, the 32-year-old slashed .199/.305/.333 last year with 12 homers and 36 RBIs in 128 games for the Dodgers. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 18, 2026

Conforto reportedly drew interest from the Chicago White Sox last month. That surfaced days before Luis Robert Jr. was traded to the New York Mets. The White Sox seemingly went on to address their outfield need by signing Jarred Kelenic and Austin Hays.

Conforto is coming off a down season with the Dodgers in which he batted .199/.305/.333 with 20 doubles, 12 home runs and 36 RBI. Conforto's struggles had the Dodgers searching for a left-handed hitting outfielder at various points throughout the year.

He enjoyed a productive month of July that seemingly convinced the Dodgers of not finding a replacement at the trade deadline. But Conforto regressed after that point and was not active for the postseason.

Would Michael Conforto make Astros roster?

The connection between a potential Isaac Paredes trade and the Astros' interest in Conforto stem from needing to address their outfield while also solving a surplus in the infield.

Paredes once was the Astros' everyday third baseman but that now is Carlos Correa. He can play first base but that isn't an option given Christian Walker's presence.

Meanwhile, Yordan Alvarez is the only left-handed hitter with MLB experience currently projected to be in the Astros lineup on a regular basis. Elsewhere in the Houston outfield is Jake Meyers in center field, Zach Cole and Joey Loperfido competing to make the Opening Day roster.

There are certainly questions surrounding Conforto but he would figure to be in strong position to be with the Astros come the start of the 2026 season. Of course, signing a Major League contract would all but assure that.

But with his subpar 2025 season and apparent lack of interest, Conforto needing to sign a Minor League deal can't be ruled out. He received a $17 million salary with the Dodgers last year.