Miguel Rojas Cried After Learning About Decision From Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are utilizing a platoon at second base until Tommy Edman is ready to come off the injured list, but they had a wrinkle on Opening Day as Miguel Rojas was in the lineup.

That was despite the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Zac Gallen. When they sent Ryne Nelson to the mound on Friday night, another right-hander, Alex Freeland was in the Dodgers lineup at second base.

Manager Dave Roberts deciding to include Rojas in the Opening Day lineup left him overcome with emotion given this is his final season, per Jack Harris of the California Post.

“To be honest with you,” Rojas added, “I couldn’t stop crying yesterday and this morning. It’s going to be my last dance. I just want to enjoy it as much as I can.”

Although Roberts took into consideration Rojas was participating in the final Opening Day of his career, the start wasn't merely a ceremonial gesture.

Rojas performed well throughout Spring Training and that included reverse splits.

In 31 at-bats against right-handed pitching during Cactus League play, he hit .387/.406/.484 with one home run, three RBI and six walks. Rojas has fared better against lefties throughout his MLB career, but the difference in splits is marginal.

Rojas had just one hit in the game, but his single in the fifth inning was followed by a Shohei Ohtani walk and eventually led to a run on Will Smith's infield hit.

The 37-year-old was back at second base for the series finale against the Diamondbacks and went 2-for-2 prior to getting pinch-hit for by Freeland.

Once Edman is activated off the IL, Rojas likely will revert more into a utility role. But he still could see plenty of time at second base if the Dodgers choose to be cautious in their handling of Edman's return.

Mookie Betts critiques Miguel Rojas' acting

The Dodgers' ceremony on Opening Day included Rojas and Freddie Freeman participating in a skit with actor Will Ferrell and the team's World Series trophies from 2024 and 2025.

Freeman and Rojas approach Ferrell in the batting cage and retrieve the commissioner trophies from him in order to take them out to the field. Ferrell then escorted the Dodgers teammates to the on-field ceremony in a blue Cadillac.

“Freddie and Miggy, it was rough," Betts joked of his teammates acting skills. “They did all right. I gotta get them in some (acting) classes.’’