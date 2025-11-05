MLB Analyst Says Dodgers Aren't Dynasty Since Blue Jays Choked in World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers have won three championships in the 2020s and just became the first team to win it in back-to-back years in a quarter century.
Despite this dominance across North American baseball, MLB Network's Rob Parker declined to say that the Dodgers are a dynasty, citing the Toronto Blue Jays' struggles as more of a factor in LA winning the World Series.
"No, it's not a dynasty. First of all, the Blue Jays choked and gave the Dodgers a World championship," Parker said. "The parade [on Monday] in LA should have been in the North Pole because that was a Christmas present from the Blue Jays to the Dodgers."
Brian Kenny, the host of MLB Network's MLB Now, shot back at Parker. He asserted that the Blue Jays had multiple opportunities to become champions, but didn't, allowing the Dodgers to get clutch home runs in the 11th inning by Will Smith, and the one-out ninth inning home run by Miguel Rojas.
"No, no, no, no," Parker said. "They were one ninth-place hitter out from this being a billion-dollar flop. You can say that they hit a home run in the ninth. If (Shohei) Ohtani hit a home run in the ninth, I would buy into it."
Kenny, who was shocked that Parker failed to recognize Rojas' home run as worthy, noted that even though it wasn't a star player who helped send the game to extra innings, the run still counts the same.
Parker later clarified what he constitutes as a dynasty in the modern MLB. He even brought up the San Francisco Giants run from 2010-14 saying it's not a dynasty.
"You have to win three in-a-row or three-out-of-four to be a dynasty," said Parker. "The Giants won every other year, they don't count as a dynasty, they've never even won back-to-back."
Kenny pointed out that the Dodgers just won their second consecutive championship, but Parker was set on his take.
"If [the Giants] won three-out-of-four, I'm buying a dynasty. Three-in-a-row, dynasty."
Regardless, nobody can change the fact that the Dodgers have won three championships in six years, including a back-to-back ring that has taken two and a half decades to replicate in MLB.
