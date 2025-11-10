MLB Insider Provides Update on Dodgers' Interest in Kyle Tucker, Tarik Skubal
The Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2025 World Series, but their dynasty is just getting started; however, the decision-makers need to add players if they want a shot at a three-peat.
The Dodgers assembled a very expensive roster this season, filled with stars and highly effective veterans.
Despite the monetary investment, the team still had significant flaws, namely in the bullpen and the outfield.
Additionally, some older players might require more rest with increased depth in the upcoming season. To successfully defend titles, teams must undergo significant roster turnover to address weaknesses and strengthen their capabilities.
The Dodgers usually pursue players through free agency rather than trades, but they clearly have a specific type of player they prefer.
Based in a city full of movie stars, the Dodgers tend to target the bigger names at the top of the market, vying for their signatures with a combination of financial resources and competitive prestige.
This offseason, two players they could reportedly target are free agent Kyle Tucker — a corner outfielder — and the Detroit Tigers' Tarik Skubal, the presumed-to-be Cy Young winner in the American League.
According to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez, the Dodgers will be in the race for both players, but acquiring them will be an entirely different matter.
"But what will attract the most attention in the early part of this offseason will be the Dodgers' ties to Skubal and Tucker," Gonzalez wrote in his story.
"They'll be engaged on both of those players, simply because they can, but it will probably be on the periphery."
Skubal is probably a lower priority for the Dodgers because they have the best rotation in baseball and need to allocate more resources to the bullpen rather than a frontline starter.
For this reason, Tucker seems to be a more reasonable target, especially since it is a direct area of need. The Dodgers desperately need corner outfield help, either taking over left field with Michael Conforto's absence or moving Teoscar Hernandez to improve his coverage in right.
Tucker is undoubtedly the best free agent outfielder, capable of fielding at an elite level and hitting for power at the top or middle of any lineup for the Dodgers.
Even if they don't get either inside the building, Los Angeles will be expected to be aggressive and search for other alternatives and potential depth upgrades.
