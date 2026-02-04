The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by newcomer Kyle Tucker on the list of MLB Top-10 Right Fielders Right Now heading into the 2026 season.

New York Yankees superstar and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge was ranked the best right fielder in baseball for a second consecutive year and third time in the last four seasons. The Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. interrupted Judge's reign in 2024.

The Shredder ranks players by evaluating past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, including advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

Right field was the seventh position group to be unveiled for 2026, and it's the fifth list the Dodgers had a player included in the top 10.

The Dodgers did not have anyone ranked at second base or left field, and only Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the list of the best starting pitchers. Mookie Betts was named the No. 5 shortstop, Andy Pages made his debut on the rankings, and Will Smith was ranked the No. 3 catcher.

Kyle Tucker ranked by The Shredder

Tucker is currently the No. 3 right fielder in baseball in the eyes of The Shredder, which is down from a year ago. MLB Network host Brian Kenny also ranked Tucker third, while he was fourth on Chris Young's list.

The Shredder ranked Tucker second among right fielders heading into the 2025 and 2024 seasons. That was an improvement from being ranked fourth in 2023. He debuted on The Shredder in 2022 at No. 6, placing one spot behind Mookie Betts.

Tucker's fWAR of 13.6 since the start of the 2023 season is tied for fourth among all current right fielders. Ahead of him during that span are Judge (26.2), Juan Soto (20.3) and Corbin Carroll (16.2). Tucker is one of just four position players with a minimum 4.5 WAR in each of the last five seasons.

But in some regard, the 29-year-old is looking to bounce back from an underwhelming stint with the Chicago Cubs. He batted .280/.384/.499 with 19 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 56 RBI through his first 95 games before a left hand injury made a significant difference.

Tucker had a .738 on-base plus slugging percentage during the second half, with a mere six doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI.

Rank The Shredder Chris Young 1 Aaron Judge (Yankees) Aaron Judge (Yankees) 2 Juan Soto (Mets) Juan Soto (Mets) 3 Kyle Tucker (Dodgers) Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves) 4 Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers) 5 Ronald Acuña Jr. (Braves) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres) 6 Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks) 7 Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) George Springer (Blue Jays) 8 George Springer (Blue Jays) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs) 9 Mike Trout (Angels) Brandon Nimmo (Rangers) 10 Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox) Mike Trout (Angels)

Recommended articles