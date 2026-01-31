MLB Top-10 Center Fielders Right Now 2026: Andy Pages Earns National Recognition

The Los Angeles Dodgers were represented by Andy Pages on the list of MLB Top-10 Center Fielders Right Now heading into the 2026 season.

Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez was ranked the best center fielder in baseball for a second consecutive season.

The Shredder ranked players by evaluating past performance, offensive and defensive metrics, including advanced stats and traditional numbers, and analysis by the MLB Network research team.

Center field was the fifth position group to be unveiled for 2026, and it's the third list the Dodgers had a player make the top 10. The Dodgers did not have anyone included on the rankings at second base or left field, while only Yoshinobu Yamamoto made the list of the best starting pitchers, and Mookie Betts was named the No. 5 shortstop.

Andy Pages debuts on The Shredder

Pages was ranked sixth among the top center fielders in baseball. This year marked his first time appearing on The Shredder's list. Pages additionally was ranked sixth by analyst and former center fielder Chris Young.

Pages showed some encouraging signs during his debut season in 2024 before taking a step forward last year.

Pages' emergence provided the Dodgers with a needed power threat from the right side and he began to receive consideration for a first career All-Star Game selection after emerging from a prolonged slump.

“He’s just really swinging the bat well. Confidence is a big thing, and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. He is playing like an All-Star,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said last June.

Pages fell short in All-Star Game voting and was skipped over among National League reserves. He nevertheless finished the season with career highs in doubles (27), home runs (27), RBI (86) and total bases (268).

There were some growing pains defensively as Pages continued to learn playing center field on the fly. His +12 Fielding Run Value in the outfield was fifth-best and Pages' arm strength ranked in the 98th percentile among all players.

Pages' defensive ability and importance was on full display in Game 7 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Having been moved to the bench due to struggling offensively, Pages was inserted for defensive purposes and immediately made a running catch to keep the Dodgers alive.

The moment will live in Dodgers postseason lore, both because of its importance but also due to Pages running over Kiké Hernández in order to make catch.

Pages became the first Dodgers center fielder to get ranked by The Shredder since James Outman in 2024. Tommy Edman was included in the just missed category last year.

MLB Top-10 Center Fielders Right Now for 2026

Rank The Shredder Chris Young 1 Julio Rodríguez (Mariners) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners) 2 Wyatt Langford (Rangers) Byron Buxton (Twins) 3 Byron Buxton (Twins) Jackson Merrill (Padres) 4 Jackson Merrill (Padres) Wyatt Langford (Rangers) 5 Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs) 6 Andy Pages (Dodgers) Andy Pages (Dodgers) 7 Trent Grisham (Yankees) Trent Grisham (Yankees) 8 Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays) 9 TJ. Friedl (Reds) Michael Harris II (Braves) 10 Oneil Cruz (Pirates) Jo Adell (Angels)

