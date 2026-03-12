Dodgers' Opening Day Lineup Becomes More Clear With Diamondbacks Starting Zac Gallen

The Los Angeles Dodgers open the 2026 season with a home matchup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, March 26. First pitch is set at 5:30 p.m. PT for the NBC/Peacock exclusive broadcast.

While the Dodgers have not yet named their Opening Day starter, the Diamondbacks announced they will hand the ball to Zac Gallen. It's going to mark a fourth consecutive Opening Day start for the D-Backs' ace.

Projected Dodgers lineup for Opening Day

Possible Opening Day lineup 1. Shohei Ohtani, DH 2. Kyle Tucker, RF 3. Mookie Betts, SS 4. Freddie Freeman, 1B 5. Will Smith, C 6. Max Muncy, 3B 7. Teoscar Hernández, LF 8. Andy Pages, CF 9. Hyeseong Kim, 2B

The Diamondbacks turning to Gallen in the season opener was widely an expected outcome given Corbin Burnes is still recovering from Tommy John surgery and likely won't return until around the All-Star break.

With that, it's likely the Dodgers will turn to Hyeseong Kim as their starting second baseman in the first game of the year. An opportunity for Kim was created when the Dodgers ruled out Tommy Edman for their Opening Day roster due to his ongoing recovery from right ankle surgery.

Kiké Hernández also isn't a candidate as he won't return from left elbow surgery until at least late May, once he's eligible to come off the 60-day injured list.

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Hyeseong Kim against the Chicago White Sox during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's possible the Dodgers will give Miguel Rojas the start at second base in the season opener. He's in the midst of a strong spring and this year is going to be Rojas' last of his career before joining the front office. However, Rojas historically has fared better against left-handed pitching.

In that vein, the Dodgers looked to line up Kim's playing time during his rookie season against righties. Though in a small sample size of 21 plate appearances when facing a southpaw, he hit .381 with a .952 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Indications thus far have been the Dodgers are planning a platoon at second base during Edman's absence. Kim is one half of that, and Santiago Espinal is expected to complete the pairing. Rojas presumably will occasionally factor in at second base as part of his utility role.

Though it appears at present time that Kim has an inside track to being in the Opening Day lineup, he will need to remain healthy. Kim missed Team Korea's final pool game in the World Baseball Classic because of a left hand injury, but it is not believed to be serious.

Kim could be back in the lineup on Friday night when Korea plays their WBC quarterfinals game at loanDepot Park in Miami.