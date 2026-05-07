Hyeseong Kim Quietly Turning Into Major Steal for Dodgers

When star shortstop Mookie Betts went down due to an oblique injury, the Los Angeles Dodgers called up Hyeseong Kim to replace him.

Kim had put together a nice performance in spring training this year, but Los Angeles left him off the roster in a move that baffled a lot of fans.

But the injury to Betts has given the young infielder the opportunity that he has been looking for, and so far, he has made the most of his chance. While Kim isn't the same level of star that Betts is, he has provided a huge boost to the Dodgers, both offensively and defensively.

Due to his breakout this season, Kim is now being seen as an organizational steal for the Dodgers. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic highlighted Kim's play this year, praising Los Angeles for signing him last offseason.

"And an international free agent who cost the Dodgers a mere $12.5 million, infielder Hyeseong Kim, appears to be a steal," Rosenthal wrote. "Kim is under contract through 2027, after which the Dodgers must decide whether to exercise his two-year club option, which would pay him $5 million in both ‘28 and ‘29.

"In other words, the Dodgers might get five years of Kim for slightly more than one-third of right fielder Kyle Tucker’s AAV."

Kim has hit .314 with one run home, eight runs batted in and five stolen bases over 26 games played for the Dodgers this year. The infielder has also put up an OPS of .800, with an OPS+ of 126, 26% above league average.

His contract is incredibly low cost for the type of impact that Kim is making on the field, and it's another reason why Los Angeles continues to be one of the better-run organizations in sports.

At this point, the Dodgers will almost certainly pick up the two-year club option on Kim, keeping him within the organization for years to come. Los Angeles has been very happy with the progression that Kim has made, and he could end up earning a permanent spot on the roster, even when Betts returns.

Last season, Kim played in 71 games for the Dodgers during the regular season, hitting .280 with three home runs, 17 runs batted in and 13 stolen bases. His OPS came in at .699, so all of his numbers have improved to open the 2026 season so far.

It remains to be seen when Betts will officially return to the field, but even when he does, the Dodgers may have some tough choices to make. Kim has done more than enough to remain at the big league level, and Los Angeles should make sure to keep him on the roster.

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